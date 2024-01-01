Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow mein in Lomita

Lomita restaurants
Lomita restaurants that serve chow mein

Canaan Cafe - Lomita

2418 Lomita Blvd, Lomita

Vegetable Chow Mein 素菜炒麵$12.00
PCH NOODLES

2413 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita

Chow Mein$14.00
Stir-fried egg noodles with beansprouts, white onions, green onions and mushrooms.
