Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Lomita

Go
Lomita restaurants
Toast

Lomita restaurants that serve french toast

Burger City Grill Lomita image

 

EAT Fantastic/ B.C.G - Lomita

2064 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Plate$10.00
4 French Toasts, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Choice of Meat.
More about EAT Fantastic/ B.C.G - Lomita
Main pic

 

The Pan- Lomita - 2104 Pacific Coast Highway

2104 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
N'awlins Bananas Foster French Toast$14.00
Two batter dipped brioche slices topped with rum caramel sauteed bananas, vanilla butter, powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Stuffed French Toast$11.00
Sweetened cream cheese stuffed into
(1) Slice of French Toast$3.00
More about The Pan- Lomita - 2104 Pacific Coast Highway

Browse other tasty dishes in Lomita

Croissants

Pastrami Sandwiches

Pancakes

Chili

Burritos

Waffles

Map

More near Lomita to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (948 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (774 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (609 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston