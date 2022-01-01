Lompoc restaurants you'll love
Johnnys Bar and Grill
321 West Ocean Ave, Lompoc
Popular items
Johnny's Sampler
|$16.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Cowboy Burger
|$13.95
PIZZA
Bravo Pizza
129 West Central Ave., Lompoc
Popular items
Med Cheese (BYO)
|$12.99
12" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
P-Cheese (BYO)
|$4.49
Personal Deep Dish Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce . Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Lg Cheese (BYO)
|$16.50
14" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Toro Loco - Ocean
200 east ocean avenue, lompoc
Popular items
Burrito Gigante
|$12.99
Beans, rice, onions, salsa and your choice of meat
#3 Two Enchiladas
|$11.49
Cheese, chicken or beef, rice and beans
Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Scrambled eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, Machaca or chorizo
Toro Loco - Central
129 west central avenue c1, Lompoc
Popular items
5 Corn Taquitos
|$8.49
Shredded Chicken or beef with guacamole, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Enchilada
|$4.99
Beef, chicken or cheese
Nachos Supreme
|$10.99
Chips, beans, cheese, guacamole, cream, tomatoes, jalapenos and meat