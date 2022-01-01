Lompoc restaurants you'll love

Go
Lompoc restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lompoc

Lompoc's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Lompoc restaurants

Johnnys Bar and Grill image

 

Johnnys Bar and Grill

321 West Ocean Ave, Lompoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Johnny's Sampler$16.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Cowboy Burger$13.95
More about Johnnys Bar and Grill
Bravo Pizza image

PIZZA

Bravo Pizza

129 West Central Ave., Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Med Cheese (BYO)$12.99
12" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
P-Cheese (BYO)$4.49
Personal Deep Dish Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce . Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Lg Cheese (BYO)$16.50
14" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
More about Bravo Pizza
Toro Loco - Ocean image

 

Toro Loco - Ocean

200 east ocean avenue, lompoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Gigante$12.99
Beans, rice, onions, salsa and your choice of meat
#3 Two Enchiladas$11.49
Cheese, chicken or beef, rice and beans
Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Scrambled eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, Machaca or chorizo
More about Toro Loco - Ocean
Restaurant banner

 

Toro Loco - Central

129 west central avenue c1, Lompoc

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Corn Taquitos$8.49
Shredded Chicken or beef with guacamole, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Enchilada$4.99
Beef, chicken or cheese
Nachos Supreme$10.99
Chips, beans, cheese, guacamole, cream, tomatoes, jalapenos and meat
More about Toro Loco - Central
Restaurant banner

 

Sbc Hoptions - Lompoc

234 North H Street, Lompoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sbc Hoptions - Lompoc

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lompoc

Crispy Tacos

Enchiladas

Nachos

Taquitos

Burritos

Tacos

Map

More near Lompoc to explore

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Goleta

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Solvang

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston