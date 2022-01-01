Burritos in Lompoc
Lompoc restaurants that serve burritos
More about Toro Loco - Ocean
Toro Loco - Ocean
200 east ocean avenue, lompoc
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.49
Scrambled eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, Machaca or chorizo
|Regular Burrito
|$10.99
Beans, rice, cilantro, onions, salsa and your choice of meat
|Veggie Burrito
|$9.99
Beans, rice, guacamole, tomato, cream and lettuce
More about Toro Loco - Central
Toro Loco - Central
129 west central avenue c1, Lompoc
|Fish or Shrimp Burrito
|$12.99
Rice, cabbage, Ensenada sauce, pico or mango salsa, your choice of fish or shrimp, grilled or breaded
|Veggie Burrito
|$9.99
Beans, rice, guacamole, tomato, cream and lettuce
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.99
Refried beans and cheese