Tortas in Lompoc

Lompoc restaurants
Lompoc restaurants that serve tortas

Toro Loco - Ocean image

 

Toro Loco - Ocean

200 east ocean avenue, lompoc

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta$11.99
Beans, guacamole, lettce, tomatoes, and meat
More about Toro Loco - Ocean
Restaurant banner

 

Toro Loco - Central

129 west central avenue c1, Lompoc

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta$11.99
Beans, guacamole, lettce, tomatoes, and meat
More about Toro Loco - Central

Map

