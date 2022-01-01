Go
Lona's LiL Eats

Come on in and enjoy!

2199 California Ave

Popular Items

Side Grilled Steak$4.50
Side Smoked Brisket$5.50
Side Spicy Tofu$3.50
Side Steamed Jasmine Rice (Vegan)
Side Spicy Eggplant (Vegan)$4.00
Stir Fried and Delicious!
Side Sauteed Shrimp$6.00
Side Smoked Turkey$4.50
Side Grilled Chicken$3.50
Side Stir Fried Veggies (Vegan)
Side Stir Fried Whole Grain Rice (Vegan)
Location

2199 California Ave

Saint Louis MO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Little Fox

We’re back at it. Granted, this wasn’t our original vision of Little Fox, but we are fortunate to be able to reformat quickly and safely, so we can continue to serve our customers. We are now taking orders online and preparing them for pick-up on Saturday. This is a learning curve for us. Any problems please reach out to info@littlefoxstl.com

Have A Cow Cattle Company

Welcome to Have a Cow Cattle Co Urban Farm Store and Cafe. Love Burgers, Love Coffee and LOVE YOUR ENEMY

Fritanga Nicaraguan Cuisine

Come on in and enjoy!

Shaved Duck Smokehouse

In-house, outdoor picnic tables, curbside & delivery
Locally owned and operated since 2009, the Shaved Duck Smokehouse serves the finest hickory & cherry smoked bbq in town. Known for Burnt Ends, Brisket, Whole Smoked Chicken, Duroc Baby Back Ribs & Pulled Pork combined with scratch kitchen sides, ribs & sauces.
Full service Catering, box lunches & monthly BBQ Classes

