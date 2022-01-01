Lona's LiL Eats
Come on in and enjoy!
2199 California Ave
Popular Items
Location
2199 California Ave
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Little Fox
We’re back at it. Granted, this wasn’t our original vision of Little Fox, but we are fortunate to be able to reformat quickly and safely, so we can continue to serve our customers. We are now taking orders online and preparing them for pick-up on Saturday. This is a learning curve for us. Any problems please reach out to info@littlefoxstl.com
Have A Cow Cattle Company
Welcome to Have a Cow Cattle Co Urban Farm Store and Cafe. Love Burgers, Love Coffee and LOVE YOUR ENEMY
Fritanga Nicaraguan Cuisine
Come on in and enjoy!
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
In-house, outdoor picnic tables, curbside & delivery
Locally owned and operated since 2009, the Shaved Duck Smokehouse serves the finest hickory & cherry smoked bbq in town. Known for Burnt Ends, Brisket, Whole Smoked Chicken, Duroc Baby Back Ribs & Pulled Pork combined with scratch kitchen sides, ribs & sauces.
Full service Catering, box lunches & monthly BBQ Classes