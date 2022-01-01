London D's Cafe

Fahrenheit-Charlotte

Fahrenheit is Charlotte’s first open-air rooftop restaurant and bar located on the 21st floor of the Skye Building in Uptown. The 8,600- square-foot, high-energy rooftop restaurant features a sleek, contemporary design, inventive American cuisine, and spectacular unobstructed views of the Uptown Charlotte skyline. The wrap-around rooftop patio is designed with linear fireplaces and outdoor seating available for dining. According to Chef Rocco, the Fahrenheit menu is “inventive, new American regional cuisine.” It is Chef Rocco’s dedication to using the finest and freshest, locally sourced seasonal ingredients along with Asian insinuations that make this fare uniquely his own.

