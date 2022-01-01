London restaurants you'll love
Mama Rosa’s
805 S. Main St., London
Popular items
Windy City Meatball Bomber
$8.50
Three meatballs stuffed in a hearty Turano sub roll with our homemade marinara sauce topped with sauteed sweet peppers and lots of melty mozzarella cheese
Toasted Italian
$8.50
This meaty creation includes, turkey, salami, ham & pepperoni on a hearty Turano sub roll topped with lettuce, tomato & provolone cheese toasted to perfection with Italian dressing on the side
Italian Beef Bomber
$8.50
Loaded with our delicious Italian beef, sweet peppers, provolone cheese on a hearty Turano sub roll and steamed to perfection with Au Jus on the side
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad- London
202 S Broad St, London
Popular items
10" Cheese + Toppings
$9.25
your choice of crust, fresh house-made sauce, cheese, and topped with your selection of fresh cut veggies and meats.
Salad - Cheese + Toppings
$9.25
choose from our fresh cut romaine or spinach as your base (or both!), then top with cheese, fresh cut veggies, meat, and then choose your favorite dressing.
10" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker
$9.25
buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, shredded mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, and topped with our house-made ranch drizzle