London restaurants you'll love

London restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • London

London's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Sandwich
Salad
Must-try London restaurants

Mama Rosa’s image

 

Mama Rosa’s

805 S. Main St., London

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Windy City Meatball Bomber$8.50
Three meatballs stuffed in a hearty Turano sub roll with our homemade marinara sauce topped with sauteed sweet peppers and lots of melty mozzarella cheese
Toasted Italian$8.50
This meaty creation includes, turkey, salami, ham & pepperoni on a hearty Turano sub roll topped with lettuce, tomato & provolone cheese toasted to perfection with Italian dressing on the side
Italian Beef Bomber$8.50
Loaded with our delicious Italian beef, sweet peppers, provolone cheese on a hearty Turano sub roll and steamed to perfection with Au Jus on the side
More about Mama Rosa’s
Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad- London image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad- London

202 S Broad St, London

Avg 4.7 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Cheese + Toppings$9.25
your choice of crust, fresh house-made sauce, cheese, and topped with your selection of fresh cut veggies and meats.
Salad - Cheese + Toppings$9.25
choose from our fresh cut romaine or spinach as your base (or both!), then top with cheese, fresh cut veggies, meat, and then choose your favorite dressing.
10" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker$9.25
buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, shredded mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, and topped with our house-made ranch drizzle
More about Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad- London
