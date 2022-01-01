Londonderry restaurants you'll love
Londonderry's top cuisines
Must-try Londonderry restaurants
More about Renegade's Pub North
Renegade's Pub North
103 Nashua Rd, Londonderry
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.00
|Create Your Own Burger
|$7.00
|Fried Chicken
|$9.00
More about Janie's Uncommon Café
Janie's Uncommon Café
123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry
|Popular items
|Kids Mickey Cake
|$4.50
Served with choice of home fries or baked beans and butter and syrup. Add blueberries, bananas or chocolate chips...95
|Sd Toast
|$1.85
(white, whole wheat, multigrain, marble rye, sourdough, cinnamon raisin or English muffin)
|sd Muffin
|$2.95
(Blueberry, Corn, Cranberry Orange Nut, Seasonal Favorite)
More about 603 Brewery
603 Brewery
42 Main St, Londonderry
|Popular items
|603 Burger
|$16.00
2 flat-top smashed patties layered with slow cooked bacon jam and creamy aged red dragon cheese; topped with crispy onion strings on a toasted bulkie
|Chili and Chips
|$9.00
|Giant Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
44 Nashua Road, Londonderry
|Popular items
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
|Orange 2 Liter
More about Wrap City- Londonderry
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wrap City- Londonderry
123 Nashua Rd, Londonderry
|Popular items
|Blue Ribbon
|$9.49
Crispy breaded chicken, baked ham, swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, toasted white wrap
|Cape Codder
|$8.49
Chicken salad w/, apple, candied walnuts, Hellman’s mayo, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, white wrap
|Buffalo's Anchor
|$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing, toasted white wrap
More about Lucciano's Restaurant
Lucciano's Restaurant
4 Orchard View Drive UNIT 2, Londonderry
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$16.95
|GF - Chicken Tenders
|$11.95
|GF - Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.95
More about The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill
20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry
|Popular items
|Lunch Steak Tips
|$9.50
A lunch size portion of our locally sourced, house marinated steak tips. Served with choice of two sides
|Buffalo Chicken Empanadas
|$8.50
Deep Fried and stuffed with buffalo chicken, blue cheese and cream cheese. Served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing for dipping
|Rodeo Burger
|$11.00
Bacon, crisp onion rings, cheddar cheese and sweet & bold BBQ sauce
More about Talia’s Breakfast & Eatery
Talia’s Breakfast & Eatery
44 Nashua Road, Londonderry
|Popular items
|Fill'er Up
|$12.75
Three eggs, any style, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, one ham steak, one kielbasa, and two buttermilk pancakes or two slices of French toast
|Dante's Inferno
|$11.50
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Cajun mayonnaise. Served on toasted foccacia bread
|Garden Omelet
|$10.50
Spinach, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and cheddar cheese
More about Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar
Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar
4 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry