Caesar salad in Londonderry
Londonderry restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Janie's Uncommon Café
Janie's Uncommon Café
123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry
|Caesar Salad
|$12.50
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with char grilled chicken, tossed with creamy caesar dressing, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese
More about Wrap City- Londonderry
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wrap City- Londonderry
123 Nashua Rd, Londonderry
|Caesar Salad
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy Ceasar dressing
More about Lucciano's Restaurant
Lucciano's Restaurant
4 Orchard View Drive UNIT 2, Londonderry
|Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, parmigiano cheese, croutons tossed in ceasar dressing.