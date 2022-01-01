Caesar salad in Londonderry

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Janie's Uncommon Café image

 

Janie's Uncommon Café

123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$12.50
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with char grilled chicken, tossed with creamy caesar dressing, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese
More about Janie's Uncommon Café
Wrap City- Londonderry image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wrap City- Londonderry

123 Nashua Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (1122 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy Ceasar dressing
More about Wrap City- Londonderry
Lucciano's Restaurant image

 

Lucciano's Restaurant

4 Orchard View Drive UNIT 2, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, parmigiano cheese, croutons tossed in ceasar dressing.
More about Lucciano's Restaurant
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.5 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.50
Classic Caesar salad with grilled or fried chicken in your choice of wrap
Classic Caesar Salad$6.50
More about The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

