Cake in Londonderry

Londonderry restaurants
Toast

Londonderry restaurants that serve cake

Janie's Uncommon Café image

 

Janie's Uncommon Café

123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mickey Cake$4.50
Served with choice of home fries or baked beans and butter and syrup. Add blueberries, bananas or chocolate chips...95
Kids GF Mickey Cake$4.75
Served with choice of home fries or baked beans* and butter and syrup. Add blueberries, bananas or chocolate chips...95
More about Janie's Uncommon Café
Main pic

 

Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar

4 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Cake (mini)$6.00
Cup of Banana Cake base (no toppings)
Banana Cake$14.00
House vanilla banana blend base topped with banana, strawberry, house chocolate sauce, and coconut flakes
More about Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar
Lucciano's Restaurant image

 

Lucciano's Restaurant

4 Orchard View Drive UNIT 2, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$12.95
Handmade crab cakes topped with our house made dill sauce.
More about Lucciano's Restaurant

