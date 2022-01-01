Cake in Londonderry
Londonderry restaurants that serve cake
Janie's Uncommon Café
123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry
|Kids Mickey Cake
|$4.50
Served with choice of home fries or baked beans and butter and syrup. Add blueberries, bananas or chocolate chips...95
|Kids GF Mickey Cake
|$4.75
Served with choice of home fries or baked beans* and butter and syrup. Add blueberries, bananas or chocolate chips...95
Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar
4 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry
|Banana Cake (mini)
|$6.00
Cup of Banana Cake base (no toppings)
|Banana Cake
|$14.00
House vanilla banana blend base topped with banana, strawberry, house chocolate sauce, and coconut flakes