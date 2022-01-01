Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Londonderry

Go
Londonderry restaurants
Toast

Londonderry restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Janie's Uncommon Café image

 

Janie's Uncommon Café

123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Omelet$13.99
Three egg omelet filled with zesty chicken tinga, pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions, red and green peppers and topped with aioli, served with toast and choice of home fries or baked beans
More about Janie's Uncommon Café
Main pic

 

Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar

4 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Bowl
House marinated Chik’n sauteed with onions and red peppers over brown rice with fresh guacamole, Violife shredded cheddar, house chipotle aioli, house coconut cashew sour cream, black beans, and diced jalapeño. (Sweet Earth Chik’n contains soy)
More about Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Londonderry

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Pancakes

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Map

More near Londonderry to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston