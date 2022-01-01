Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Londonderry

Londonderry restaurants that serve chicken salad

Janie's Uncommon Café image

 

Janie's Uncommon Café

123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Scoop$3.99
Sig Chicken Salad Scoop$4.49
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Our homemade all white meat chicken salad, crisp lettuce and tomatoes on a fresh toasted bulky roll
More about Janie's Uncommon Café
Wrap City- Londonderry image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wrap City- Londonderry

123 Nashua Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (1122 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.99
Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.49
Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing
More about Wrap City- Londonderry
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.5 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.50
Classic Caesar salad with grilled or fried chicken in your choice of wrap
More about The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

