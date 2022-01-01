Chicken salad in Londonderry
Londonderry restaurants that serve chicken salad
Janie's Uncommon Café
123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry
|Chicken Salad Scoop
|$3.99
|Sig Chicken Salad Scoop
|$4.49
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.25
Our homemade all white meat chicken salad, crisp lettuce and tomatoes on a fresh toasted bulky roll
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wrap City- Londonderry
123 Nashua Rd, Londonderry
|Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.49
Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing