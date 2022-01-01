Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Londonderry

Go
Londonderry restaurants
Toast

Londonderry restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Renegade's Pub North image

 

Renegade's Pub North

103 Nashua Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.9 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Renegade's Pub North
Janie's Uncommon Café image

 

Janie's Uncommon Café

123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Our homemade all white meat chicken salad, crisp lettuce and tomatoes on a fresh toasted bulky roll
Signature Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Our homemade all white meat chicken salad, mixed with dried cranberries, candied pecans and sliced almonds topped with fresh field greens and tomatoes served on a grilled asiago focaccia
More about Janie's Uncommon Café
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.5 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$7.50
Fried Chicken cutlet topped with ample amounts of marinara, melted mozzarella cheese, and served on a bulkie roll
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$7.50
Fried chicken cutlet, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing on a bulkie roll
More about The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Londonderry

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Gorgonzola Salad

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

French Fries

Greek Salad

Penne

Map

More near Londonderry to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston