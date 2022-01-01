Chicken tenders in Londonderry

Londonderry restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Lucciano's Restaurant image

 

Lucciano's Restaurant

4 Orchard View Drive UNIT 2, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken$17.95
GF - Chicken Tenders$11.95
Cheese Pizza$9.95
More about Lucciano's Restaurant
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.5 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Steak Tips$9.50
A lunch size portion of our locally sourced, house marinated steak tips. Served with choice of two sides
Buffalo Chicken Empanadas$8.50
Deep Fried and stuffed with buffalo chicken, blue cheese and cream cheese. Served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing for dipping
Rodeo Burger$11.00
Bacon, crisp onion rings, cheddar cheese and sweet & bold BBQ sauce
More about The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

