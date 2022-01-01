Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Londonderry

Londonderry restaurants
Toast

Londonderry restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Janie's Uncommon Café image

 

Janie's Uncommon Café

123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.45
Teriyaki Chicken Wrap$10.45
Teriyaki grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sautéed peppers and onions
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.45
Crispy fried buffalo style chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese and chunky blue cheese dressing
More about Janie's Uncommon Café
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.5 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.50
Classic Caesar salad with grilled or fried chicken in your choice of wrap
Fried/Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.50
Fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and your choice of naked or “sauced”
More about The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

Manchester

