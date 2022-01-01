Chicken wraps in Londonderry
Janie's Uncommon Café
123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.45
|Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
|$10.45
Teriyaki grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sautéed peppers and onions
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.45
Crispy fried buffalo style chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese and chunky blue cheese dressing
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill
20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$9.50
Classic Caesar salad with grilled or fried chicken in your choice of wrap
|Fried/Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and your choice of naked or “sauced”