Chili in Londonderry

Londonderry restaurants
Londonderry restaurants that serve chili

Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar - 4 Orchard View Drive

4 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Chili Supreme!$0.00
Our house chili served over a base of brown rice and topped with Beyond Burger, Violife coconut cheddar, fresh guacamole, and house cashew sour cream (v). Drizzled in our house Chipotle Aioli and topped with fresh scallion. (all GF and V) CONTAINS CASHEWS!
Just the Chili!$0.00
Custom Chili Bowl!$0.00
Use our house chili to create the bowl of your wildest dreams!
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.5 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Crock O’ Chili with Chips$7.00
Our award winning chili smothered in cheddar cheese
