Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Londonderry
/
Londonderry
/
Chips And Salsa
Londonderry restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Kelsen Brewing
44 Nashua Road, Londonderry
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$6.00
More about Kelsen Brewing
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill
20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry
Avg 4.5
(1303 reviews)
Chips and Salsa
$4.00
More about The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Londonderry
Greek Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Muffins
Cake
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Cheeseburgers
More near Londonderry to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Nashua
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Derry
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Merrimack
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Windham
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Amherst
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(691 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1802 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(535 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston