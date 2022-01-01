Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Londonderry

Go
Londonderry restaurants
Toast

Londonderry restaurants that serve cobb salad

Janie's Uncommon Café image

 

Janie's Uncommon Café

123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Uncommon Cobb Salad$14.99
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, hard boiled egg and avocado, topped with grilled chicken and served with blue cheese dressing
More about Janie's Uncommon Café
Restaurant banner

 

Talia’s Breakfast & Eatery

44 Nashua Road, Londonderry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Cobb Salad$13.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with char grilled chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, avocado, hard boiled eggs, and jalapeños. Served with our salsa ranch dressing
More about Talia’s Breakfast & Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Londonderry

Sweet Potato Fries

French Fries

Lobsters

Spinach Salad

French Toast

Salad Wrap

Quesadillas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Londonderry to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1377 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston