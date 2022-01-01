Cobb salad in Londonderry
Londonderry restaurants that serve cobb salad
Janie's Uncommon Café
123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry
|Uncommon Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, hard boiled egg and avocado, topped with grilled chicken and served with blue cheese dressing
Talia’s Breakfast & Eatery
44 Nashua Road, Londonderry
|Baja Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with char grilled chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, avocado, hard boiled eggs, and jalapeños. Served with our salsa ranch dressing