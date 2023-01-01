Crispy chicken in Londonderry
Janie's Uncommon Cafe
123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.71
Crispy fried chicken tenders over fresh mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cukes, red onions, bacon crumbles, cheddar cheese and crispy tortilla strips, served with honey Dijon dressing
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$12.65
Crunchy fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon and honey Dijon dressing