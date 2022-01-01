Fajitas in Londonderry
Londonderry restaurants that serve fajitas
Janie's Uncommon Café
123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry
|Chicken Fajita Omelet
|$13.99
Three egg omelet filled with zesty chicken tinga, pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions, red and green peppers and topped with aioli, served with toast and choice of home fries or baked beans
Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar
4 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
House marinated Chik’n sauteed with onions and red peppers over brown rice with fresh guacamole, Violife shredded cheddar, house chipotle aioli, house coconut cashew sour cream, black beans, and diced jalapeño. (Sweet Earth Chik’n contains soy)