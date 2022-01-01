French toast in Londonderry
Janie's Uncommon Café
123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry
|Boy I Love Breakfast French Toast
|$12.75
Three eggs, any style, two slices of traditional French toast , two slices of bacon, two sausage links, ham, home fries or baked beans and your choice of toast
|#6 Short Stack French Toast
|$5.25
Two slices of traditional French toast topped with confectioner sugar and served with butter and syrup
|#9 Traditional French Toast
|$7.95
Three slices of Texas toast dipped in egg and grilled to perfection, dusted with confectioner sugar and served with butter and syrup