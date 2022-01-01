Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Londonderry

Londonderry restaurants
Londonderry restaurants that serve garden salad

Janie's Uncommon Café image

 

Janie's Uncommon Café

123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Garden Salad$5.50
Fresh mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cukes, red onion, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons, served with your choice of dressing. Add char grilled chicken / $2.50 Add Homemade all white meat Tuna or Chicken Salad / $2.50
Garden Salad$8.75
Fresh mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cukes, red onion, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons, served with your choice of dressing. Add char grilled chicken / $3.50 Add Homemade all white meat Tuna or Chicken Salad / $3.50
More about Janie's Uncommon Café
Wrap City- Londonderry image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wrap City- Londonderry

123 Nashua Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (1122 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$7.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, choice of dressing
More about Wrap City- Londonderry
Lucciano's Restaurant image

 

Lucciano's Restaurant

4 Orchard View Drive UNIT 2, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad GLUTEN FREE$8.95
Garden Salad$8.95
Iceberg, romaine, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, carrots & croutons.
More about Lucciano's Restaurant

