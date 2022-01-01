Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Londonderry

Go
Londonderry restaurants
Toast

Londonderry restaurants that serve scallops

Lucciano's Restaurant image

 

Lucciano's Restaurant

4 Orchard View Drive UNIT 2, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Linguine Scallops$21.95
More about Lucciano's Restaurant
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.5 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Dinner$18.00
More about The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Londonderry

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Burritos

Garden Salad

Spinach Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Londonderry to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston