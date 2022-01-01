Turkey clubs in Londonderry
Londonderry restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Janie's Uncommon Café
123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry
|Turkey Club
|$11.25
Thinly sliced turkey, cheddar cheese and bacon layered between three slices of Texas toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$10.45
Thinly sliced turkey and bacon with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill
20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry
|Turkey Club
|$9.50
Freshly cooked turkey breast served on three slices of lightly toasted bread with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo