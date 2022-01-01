Turkey clubs in Londonderry

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Janie's Uncommon Café image

 

Janie's Uncommon Café

123 Nashua Road Unit 23, Londonderry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$11.25
Thinly sliced turkey, cheddar cheese and bacon layered between three slices of Texas toast with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Turkey Club Wrap$10.45
Thinly sliced turkey and bacon with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo
More about Janie's Uncommon Café
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry

Avg 4.5 (1303 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$9.50
Freshly cooked turkey breast served on three slices of lightly toasted bread with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
More about The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Talia’s Breakfast & Eatery

44 Nashua Road, Londonderry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Salad$12.50
Fresh mixed greens topped with home roasted turkey, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, seasoned croutons, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Talia’s Breakfast & Eatery

