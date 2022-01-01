Lone Spur Cafe
We are a cowboy breakfast & lunch cafe, offering great cowboy food, great cowboy service, & genuine cowboy charm!
22002 South Ellsworth Road
Popular Items
Location
22002 South Ellsworth Road
Queen Creek AZ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sidewalk Coffee + Bagel Co.
Specialty Coffee Shop serving delicious bagels and pastries
Nando's of Queen Creek
Family is our Main Ingredient!
Over Easy
Come in and enjoy!
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Come in and enjoy! Locally Brewed Craft Beer, Tasty Burgers, Sliders, Tex-Mex, and friendly service.