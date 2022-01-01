Go
Toast

Lone Spur Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

2217 South Interstate 35E

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2217 South Interstate 35E

Denton TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boka Feliz

No reviews yet

Mexican Scratch Kitchen

Jonuzi’s Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza, Wings, Salads, Sandwiches

Dillas Quesadillas

No reviews yet

Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston