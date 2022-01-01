Go
Lone Spur Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

619 Main Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (1407 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles$10.99
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$9.99
Veggie Benedict$12.49
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

619 Main Avenue

Durango CO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
