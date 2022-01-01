Lone Spur Cafe

The Real Kitchen

No reviews yet

The Real Kitchen offers clean, healthy, delicious meals for all ways of eating -- from vegan to carnivore. Gluten-free, allergy-aware, and keto- and paleo-friendly, our menu uses only premium ingredients, quality oils, and house-made sauces -- so you can enjoy the great real food you deserve! Currently, we're open Wed-Sun from 3 to 7 pm, offering our convenient heat-at-home meals to take away. Order online, and call for curbside pickup when you arrive. Or, come in and try the hot meal-of-the-day, while you enjoy a drink in our dining room or on our comfortable patio. We look forward to seeing you!

