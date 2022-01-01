Go
Toast

Lone Spur Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1300 S Milton Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$10.49
2 Eggs$2.99
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$12.99
Classic Benedict$12.49
Hot Cake (Full Stack)$8.99
Thick Cut Bacon & Eggs$9.99
3 Bacon$2.99
Classic Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Hot Cake (Short Stack)$7.99
Cowboy Meat Lovers$12.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1300 S Milton Rd

Flagstaff AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Galaxy Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Real Kitchen

No reviews yet

The Real Kitchen offers clean, healthy, delicious meals for all ways of eating -- from vegan to carnivore. Gluten-free, allergy-aware, and keto- and paleo-friendly, our menu uses only premium ingredients, quality oils, and house-made sauces -- so you can enjoy the great real food you deserve! Currently, we're open Wed-Sun from 3 to 7 pm, offering our convenient heat-at-home meals to take away. Order online, and call for curbside pickup when you arrive. Or, come in and try the hot meal-of-the-day, while you enjoy a drink in our dining room or on our comfortable patio. We look forward to seeing you!

The Pizza Guy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

AWA Kava Bar & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston