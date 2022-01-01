Go
Toast

Lone Spur Cafe

Come in and enjoy great Cowboy Food and Charm!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

135 Country Center Drive Unit A • $$

Avg 4 (116 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Thick Cut Bacon & Eggs$9.99
Belgian Waffle$7.49
Kids Grilled Cheese n Fries$4.99
Half Biscuits & Gravy$6.99
Country Potatoes$2.99
Kids Chicken Strips n Fries$6.49
Side Tortillas$2.49
Breakfast Burrito$10.49
Full Biscuits & Gravy$7.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

135 Country Center Drive Unit A

Pagosa Springs CO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pagosa Brewing & Grill

No reviews yet

An enjoyable family friendly experience to be had while savoring a variety of different made from scratch menu items including our famous wild salmon fish & chips, fresh - never frozen hamburgers, artisan pizza, chicken, gluten-free, low carb and vegetarian options.

2 Chicks & A Hippie

No reviews yet

Breakfast, lunch, Coffee and baked goods. We have it all! Come grab a mimosa and a gouda omelet. Try our house made green chilli or jams! Come join our family.

Boss Hoggs of Pagosa Springs LLc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Motel SoCo / El Camino Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston