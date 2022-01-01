Go
Lone Spur Cafe

We are a cowboy breakfast & lunch cafe, offering great cowboy food, great cowboy service, & genuine cowboy charm!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

106 W Gurley St • $$

Avg 4 (704 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$10.49
French Dip$12.99
3 Bacon$2.99
Cowboy Meat Lovers$12.99
Half Biscuits & Gravy$6.99
Corned Beef Hash$4.99
Cheese Omelette$7.99
French Toast Special$13.99
Brisket Benedict$14.49
Spanish Cowboy$11.49
Casual
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

106 W Gurley St

Prescott AZ

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Bill's Grill

No reviews yet

Bill's Grill has been treating Prescott, Arizona to flavorful, high-quality food since 2011 when our founder, Bill Tracy, designed an innovative menu inspired by his culinary training in Thailand and Oaxaca, Mexico.
This delicious fusion of Eastern and Western flavors, along with a hand-curated selection of craft microbrews, has made Bill's Grill Prescott's favorite neighborhood gathering place.
At Bill's Grill, the highest quality ingredients are used to create our housemade sauces, sandwiches, burgers, vegetarian options, premium shakes, and more. Our beef is always fresh and never frozen. We're proud to offer a choice of quality Angus beef that we grind in-house daily to offer our guests the freshest, best-tasting burgers.

Vibes Juice Bar

No reviews yet

Serving cold-pressed juice, smoothies, acai bowls and house-made vegan snack. We're all about community, wellness and delicious flavors! It more than a feeling at Vibes...come in and enjoy!

The Point Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Prescott Arizona's 1st Craft Cocktail Lounge

Prescott Public House

No reviews yet

A Downtown Prescott gem since 2016.

