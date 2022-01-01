Go
Lone Spur Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1219 Greene Street • $$

Avg 4 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

Cholula Lime Steak Salad$15.99
Hot Cake (Full Stack)$8.99
Belgian Waffle$7.49
Belgian Waffle Breakfast$10.99
French Dip$12.99
Thick Cut Bacon & Eggs$9.99
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.99
2 Eggs$2.99
Skinny Cowboy$11.49
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$12.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

1219 Greene Street

Silverton CO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

