Lone Star Southern Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM



2120 U.S. 290

Brenham, TX 77833

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Classic Club$11.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato served Classic Club style
Catfish$15.00
Fresh, Farm-raised Catfish Served Fried, Grilled, or Blackened
Chicken Tenders$14.00
A Customer Favorite! Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders Served with your Choice of Sauce
French Fries$3.00
Chopped Sirloin Steak$16.00
Juicy Chopped Sirloin Steak Served with Sauteed Onions and Brown Gravy
Macaroni & Cheese$3.00
Blackened Cajun Chicken$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast Prepared with Cajun Seasonings Served over Rice
Pork Chops$16.00
Two Pork Chops Fried, Grilled or Blackened
Grilled Chicken Breast$13.00
Plump and Juicy Chicken Breast Grilled Served Over Rice and with Lemon Butter
Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
Hand Breaded and Golden Fried Steak covered with White Gravy
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2120 U.S. 290, Brenham TX 77833

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Truth BBQ - Brenham



Authentic Central Texas Style BBQ

Country Sunshine



Outdoor bar with a food truck in the middle of downtown Brenham. Natural wine, Texas beer, damn good food.

Smitty's Cafe and Bakery Inc



Come in and enjoy!

L.A. Chicken Shack



Come in and enjoy!

