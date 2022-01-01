Fish and chips in Lone Tree

Lone Tree restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Reed's Southside Tavern

9535 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree

Avg 4 (479 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$13.00
house beer battered cod, deep fried and served with our hand cut fries and spicy tartar sauce
More about Reed's Southside Tavern
Item pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree

10008 Commons Street ste 100, Lone Tree

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cracker Crusted Fish & Chips Lunch$20.00
Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce, Shoestring Fries, House Made Cole Slaw
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree
