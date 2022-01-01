Tacos in Lone Tree
Lone Tree restaurants that serve tacos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Reed's Southside Tavern
9535 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Lightly blackened Mahi-mahi in soft tortillas filled with shredded
cabbage slaw, cheese, avocado cream and our mango pineapple salsa...
Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree
10008 Commons Street ste 100, Lone Tree
|Dynamite Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Wasabi Slaw
|Fresh Taco Platter
|$25.00
Seared Ahi, Fresh Fish & a Dynamite Shrimp Taco, Lime Cilantro Rice, Smashed Avocado
|Fish Taco
|$6.50
Louie Sauce, Slaw, Acocado