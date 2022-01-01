Go
Lonerider at Five Points image
Lonerider at Five Points

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

44 Reviews

$$

1626 Glenwood Ave

Raleigh, NC 27608

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

French Dip$15.95
Roasted Prime Rib with provolone cheese and caramelized onions on baguette served with house made root vegetable chips
Chicken Wings$11.50
6/12/18 wings fried or brick oven roasted tossed in your choice of Dry Herb Rub, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Josie Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Jalapeno, Mild or Hot sauce. Carrots & Celery on the side.
Build Your Own
10 or 14 inch pie. Starts with Red Sauce or Garlic Oil and Shredded Mozzarella.
Spinach Salad$9.95
Chopped Bacon, Red onions, Pistachios, House made Ricotta tossed in Lemon Herb vinaigrette
Bavarian Pretzels Bites$7.95
Bowl of Bavarian style soft pretzels served with whole mustard & Shotgun Betty beer cheese.
Dressings & Dips
Mac N Cheese Bites$8.95
3 Panko Breaded House Made Macaroni Balls served with Spicy Red Dipping Sauce
Half Brick Oven Chicken$15.95
Brick oven roasted chicken served with potato croquettes, seasonal vegetables and Shotgun Betty lemon herb gravy
Fish & Chips$15.95
Saloon Pilsner battered Atlantic Cod, potato wedges and coleslaw with a side of tartar sauce
Margherita Pizza
House made red sauce, shredded and fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Attributes and Amenities

check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh NC 27608

Directions

