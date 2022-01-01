Go
Lonerider Brewery Company

Lonerider opened its doors in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 23rd, 2009 with a beer and a dream. Today, Lonerider is distributed in nine states and is counted amongst top 150 breweries in USA. An Inc. 5000 and CED Top 25 winner, with an eye for quality, Lonerider crafted each of its beers with the highest quality ingredients. As a result, Lonerider has a portfolio of award-winning beers, including medals from the Great American Beer Festival.
Over the years, we’ve been overwhelmed by the number of outlaws with an enthusiasm for craft beers. With such a tremendous variety out there, we can’t even begin to express our gratitude to the community that’s supported us. We’re proud to be located in North Carolina, which has undoubtedly become THE Southern State for beer.

Popular Items

Hoppy Ki Yay Case$35.96
Hoppy Ki Yay - American IPA$156.00
1/2 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.
True Lime Lyte Blonde$66.00
Shotgun Betty- Hefeweizen$66.00
1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
Hoppy Ki Yay - IPA$66.00
One of our most popular IPA's. Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
True Lime Lyte 4 Pack$10.99
Gold Dust - Light IPA$156.00
1/2 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
Gold Dust - Light IPA$66.00
1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! This light IPA is only 3.9% ABV and 2.8 carbs.
Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been
returned.
Saloon Style Pilsner$66.00
Tight-lipped and stoic, our sessionable Saloon Style Pilsner has only one mission - quenching thirst. This straw colored beer, medium bodied and crystal clear, is sure to leave you wanting another. Includes $100 deposit that will be refunded when keg is returned.
Sweet Josie- Brown Ale$66.00
1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned.
Location

8816 Gulf Ct #100

Raleigh NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
