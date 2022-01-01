Lonerider Brewery Company
Lonerider opened its doors in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 23rd, 2009 with a beer and a dream. Today, Lonerider is distributed in nine states and is counted amongst top 150 breweries in USA. An Inc. 5000 and CED Top 25 winner, with an eye for quality, Lonerider crafted each of its beers with the highest quality ingredients. As a result, Lonerider has a portfolio of award-winning beers, including medals from the Great American Beer Festival.
Over the years, we’ve been overwhelmed by the number of outlaws with an enthusiasm for craft beers. With such a tremendous variety out there, we can’t even begin to express our gratitude to the community that’s supported us. We’re proud to be located in North Carolina, which has undoubtedly become THE Southern State for beer.
8816 Gulf Ct #100
Popular Items
Location
8816 Gulf Ct #100
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tasu Asian Bistro
As the source of North Carolina's premier sushi and Asian fusion cuisine, Shiki Sushi and Tasu Asian Bistro offer an unrivaled array of foods, ingredients, and cooking styles, authentically prepared to reflect the tastes of the dynamic cultures throughout the Asian world. Visit our sushi restaurants if you are in the Durham, Cary or Raleigh, NC area.
Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Brixx Pizza
Come in and enjoy!