Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout

Lonerider Brewing Company outlaws bring award winning brews and atmosphere to Wake Forest. Enjoy a beer with the outlaws, listen to live music, play outdoor games, and raise a toast to craft beer community.

1839 S Main St Suite 600

Shotgun Betty 6 pack$9.99
Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.
Sweet Josie Case$35.96
Gold Dust 6 Pack$9.99
NEW RELEASE! This session is a lightly hopped India Pale Ale showcasing our base 2row and Mosaic hops. 95 calories. 3.8 carbs.
4oz Spray Bottle$1.00
Sweet Josie 6 Pack$9.99
A temptress who will seduce you, Sweet Josie is crafted in the American Brown style. This is a complex beer balancing nice hop bitterness with a generous amount of chocolate and aromatic malts.
Shotgun Betty Case$35.96
Hoppy Ki Yay 6 pack$9.99
We’ve rounded up some great malts and hops for Hoppy Ki Yay IPA, our year-round IPA. This straw-colored ale is hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. The Hops are balanced out by a mild body from the malts.
Saloon Style Pilsner 6 pack$9.99
Gold Dust Case$35.96
750ml Bottles$20.00
Wake Forest NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Asuka

Asuka is a veteran-owned and operated full service Japanese restaurant located in Wake Forest, North Carolina. We offer a large variety of Sushi, Regular and Specialty Rolls as well as Asian-themed entrees. We are proud to be part of this great community, and hope you come to see us at Asuka where sushi is "More Better".

Gonza Tacos y Tequila

Lonerider at Wake Forest

Lonerider opened its doors in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 23rd, 2009 with a beer and a dream. Today, Lonerider is distributed in nine states and is counted amongst top 150 breweries in USA. An Inc. 5000 and CED Top 25 winner, with an eye for quality, Lonerider crafted each of its beers with the highest quality ingredients. As a result, Lonerider has a portfolio of award-winning beers, including medals from the Great American Beer Festival.

Epic Axe Wake Forest

