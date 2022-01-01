Go
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

Home to delicous tacos and other tasty treats.
Please note this is the Cambridge location.

635 Cambridge St

Popular Items

CARNITAS PORK TACO$5.00
Confit pork shoulder, salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortilla
REFRIED BEANS & RICE$3.75
GRILLED AVOCADO W/GRIDDLED QUESO TACO$5.50
Salsa verde, corn relish, corn tortilla
DALLAS SPICY BEEF TACO$5.00
Ground beef with mushrooms, peppers, Napa cabbage, queso fresco and longhorn cheese on a fried tortilla.
VERACRUZ FISH TACO$5.50
grilled spice-rubbed red perch, avocado crema, salsa quemada, napa cabbage
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE$11.00
Freshly made. Contains dairy. Please order our Vegan Guacamole if you wish for dairy free.
BEEF BARBACOA TACO$5.50
Smoked brisket, pickled red onion, avocado crema, cotija cheese, corn tortilla
*** CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE***
CHILI CON QUESO$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
EL CRUNCHO SUPREMO$10.00
Dallas spicy beef, chili con queso, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, lettuce, tomato, tostada shell, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with "fuego sauce"
Can be made vegetarian with refried beans and ranchero sauce in place of dallas spicy beef.
BAJA FRIED FISH TACO$5.50
Beer battered white fish, pickled red cabbage, mango-habanero aioli, corn tortilla
**cabbage is served on the side**
**contains gluten, can NOT be removed
Location

635 Cambridge St

Cambridge MA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 am
