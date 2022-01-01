CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Home to delicous tacos and other tasty treats.
Please note this is the Cambridge location.
635 Cambridge St
Popular Items
Location
635 Cambridge St
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
Nearby restaurants
State Park
A neighborhood joint since 2013
•exceptional food
•mixed drinks, beer and wine
The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square
Come in and enjoy!
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Open for take out, delivery, and patio!
7 Days a week! 8am-8pm
Please order online!
Vincent's
Neighborhood bistro, corner café, and Texas roadside brunch.