Lone Tree Grill

Located inside the clubhouse at the Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, the Lone Tree Grill is open to the public seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy weekday specials.
The Lone Tree Grill is perfect for golfers who want to grab a bite and a drink before or after a round of golf and for locals to enjoy a neighborhood dining experience.

9808 Sunningdale Blvd

Lone Tree CO

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
