Long Beach restaurants you'll love

DIM SUM • NOODLES
Morning Nights
4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$13.00
Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.
|Seasonal Vegetable Fried Rice
|$10.00
White Rice with Assorted Vegetables, Ginger, and Scallions; with Fried Shallots and Garlic.
|Walnut Shrimp
|$12.00
Battered Plant Based Shrimp with Candied Walnuts tossed in Agave Vegan Mayo.
Saltwater Deck
2630 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Tofu Banh Mi
|$11.45
Low and slow grilled, marinated organic tofu, Japanese pickled carrots and daikon, fresh herbs, sweet vegan mayo on a fresh baked toasted telera roll.
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$11.45
imported soyrizo/ Organic tofu scramble, roasted herb potatoes, sharp chedder vegan cheese in a warm flour tortilla.
|Egg Sandwich
|$8.25
3 large cage free eggs, white cheddar cheese, Crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, smooth mayo on a fresh baked daily telera roll.
Pop's Java
449 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Cortado
|$3.50
|Tahitian Van Latte 16oz
|$6.50
|Purple Fever Latte 12oz
|$5.50
La Esquinita Mexican Grill
755 W Willow St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Order Taco Gobernador (Shrimp) x3
|$9.50
|Taco Asada (Steak)
|$3.00
|Jamaica (Reg 22oz)
|$2.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie Bites
|$13.00
carrots, flakey pie crust.
|Just Your Ordinarie Burger
|$16.00
thousand Island, caramelized onion, pickled jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, pickle, and American Cheese
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
Mesclun, pickled beets, Fennel, Shallot, Smoked Almonds, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden
4020 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Jager Schnitzel
|$19.00
breaded and sautéed loin topped w/ wild mushroom sauce; choose pork, chicken or veal (+2)
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$6.50
freshly baked Bavarian Pretzel with homemade sweet mustard.
|Spicy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
crispy blanched and fried Brussel sprouts w/ pecorino & creole remoulade
FRENCH FRIES
The Bamboo Club
3522 E Anaheim St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Grouper Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Available grilled or tempura batter fried, with slaw, house pickles, and spicy mayo.
|Mochiko Chicken
|$16.00
Sweet marinated crispy chicken with sesame seeds and chives. Served with rice and mac salad.
|Classic Burger
|$15.00
Fresh brisket and chuck patty flame grilled to perfection, cheddar, caramelized onions, 1000 island, lettuce and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
EJs Pub
4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Sm EJ Wings
|$14.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
|Large EJ Wings
|$31.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
|Med EJ Wings
|$24.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Popular items
|Birria Queso Tacos
|$13.95
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
|Guacamole
|$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
|Taquitos
|$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach
|Popular items
|Mango Green Tea (Medium)
|$3.90
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
|Crispy Chicken Appetizer
|$4.75
Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce, add it to your order for $0.15.
|Roasted Brown Sugar Milk Latte (Large)
|$4.50
Large Size. Made with natural whole milk. Caffeine Free
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Baklava
|$3.00
|Chicken Gyro
|$15.00
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$15.00
TORISHO
730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Classic Karaage Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
This is our classic "Karaage"(Japanese fried Chicken) Sandwich. It comes with pickles, tomato. American cheese and a mayo.
The Japanese Karaage meets U.S.A!
|MIX Bento
|$9.99
Mix Bento comes with 1 Thigh,1 Breast and 1 half size Chicken Nanban, and it also comes with White Rice, Japanese Pickles and small cabbage and potato salad.
|8pc WINGS
|$11.39
8pcs
PIZZA
The 4th Horseman
121 W 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Apocalyptic SD
|$1.00
Habanero and Pineapple Hot Sauce
|MARGARITA PIZZA (CONTAINS NUTS)
|$19.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto, Garlic, Roma Tomato
|PULL APART GARLIC BREAD
|$10.00
SOURDOUGH KNOTS, BUTTER, GARLIC, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, AND BASIL. HOUSE MADE TOMATO SAUCE ON SIDE.
Beachwood
210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Sweet salad, roasted corn, black eyed peas, fried blue corn tortilla strips, smoked red onions, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, and cilantro. Served with chili buttermilk dressing on the side and a cornbread muffin.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.75
North Carolina-style, dipped in our red wine vinegar BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel bun.
|9oz Pulled Pork
|$23.00
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Tomato Pizza
2130 E Broadway, Long beach
|Popular items
|Meatball Sandwich
|$10.45
Homemade meatballs topped with sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese on baguette bread
|Garlic Bread
|$4.95
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection
|Chicken Caesar Sandwich
|$10.45
Caesar dressing,Ciabatta, Parmesan cheese, Grilled Chicken breast and lettuce
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Aguas Way
5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Fries
|$10.25
Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
|Aguas Frescas
|Buffalo Burrito
|$10.25
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Regular Taco
|$4.50
A corn tortilla Topped with lettuce, pico, cheese, and guacamole sauce.
|Fresh Guacamole 5.5oz
|$8.25
avocado, jalapenos, tomatoes and onions combined with our special blend of herbs and spices.
Perfect with our homemade tortilla chips!
|Taquitos
|$11.99
four rolled tortillas, deep-fried and topped with jack and cheddar cheese, avocado sauce and crema mexicana. Garnished with pico de gallo and lettuce. Add rice and beans $2.99
Choice of: shredded chicken, shredded beef, carnitas or potato.
PIZZA
La Parolaccia Osteria
2945 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
|Gorgonzola
|$11.00
Field greens, spinach, gorgonzola, onion and tomatoes served with balsamic dressing
|Fettuccine alla Marchigiana
|$18.50
Homemade fettuccine, grilled chicken breast, broccoli and sundries tomatoes, white wine garlic cream
Lola's
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Taquitos
|$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
|Guacamole
|$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
|Short Rib Enchiladas
|$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
KC Branaghans
5734 E 2nd St., Long Beach
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.95
|"Irish" Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
|Traditional Pancakes
|$12.95
Art Du Vin Long Beach
2027 e. 4th st, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Akutain - Tempranillo Blend
Rioja Alta, 2016
Plum and dark fruit, full bodied and jammy.
|Chroma - Cabernet Sauvignon
|$14.00
Paso Robles, 2017
Blackberry and cinnamon, full bodied with medium tannins.
|Haute Cot(e) de Fruit - Malbec
Cahors, France, 2020
Black fruit and leather, full bodied with good tannins.
FRENCH FRIES
The Stache
941 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$5.00
|The Bacon Bleu
|$10.00
|Vegan Smash Burger
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
1836 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower "Wings"
|$11.50
Served with Fries
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$16.50
Bacon, Pike's own BBQ sauce.
|Pike Burger
|$14.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, 1000 Island, on a French Roll
Coffee Parlor
2944 CLARK AVE, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Avo & Toast
|$12.00
Naturally Leavened sourdough
Mashed avocado
Pickled Veg
Watermelon radish
Dressed heirloom tomato
Micro greens
Option to add egg in the modifiers below
I
I
V
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Potato Bun, Aoli, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Arugula dressed in Chimi
|Egg N Cheese
|$7.00
House Made English Muffin, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Aoli .
OBRA Bakery
6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH
|Popular items
|Baked Veggie Empanada
|$3.99
*Popular! - Spinach, corn, onions, mushrooms, carrots and mozzarella cheese. Non spicy.
|Potato Ball
|$3.49
Filled with ground beef and mozzarella cheese.
|Baked Chicken Empanada
|$3.99
*Very popular! - Shredded chicken breast, mild spicy creamy yellow chili sauce, onions, potatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Fries Man Long Beach
1009 E Artesia Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak
|$22.82
Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak
|Chicken Bacon Parmesan
|$18.14
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken
|$13.25
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Bite Mi - Long Beach
4150 McGowen St., Long Beach
|Popular items
|Spam & Egg
|$8.00
Sliced spam finished on the griddle with fried eggs.
|BM Fries
|$8.00
Flat fries loaded with pork & sriracha mayo.
|Flat Crispy Fries
|$3.25
Specially cut flat fries for max fluff and crispiness.
PIZZA • SALADS
Little Coyote,
2118 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Whole Veggie Supremo
|$20.00
16" pizza, roasted peppers, red onion, olive, mushroom, mozzarella, crushed tomato
|Whole Cheese
|$17.00
16" pizza, mozzarella, crushed tomato
|Classic Italian
|$14.00
mortadella, capicola, soppressata, provolone & the works (contains nuts)
Daily Dose
440 Pine Avenue, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.50
Vanilla, Cacao, Hazelnut, Matcha
|Energy
|$8.00
Avocado, Kiwi, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Lime, Spinach, Mint, Chia Seeds
|Berry
|$10.00
Apple Juice, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL
DonerG
4150 McGowen, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Doner Wrap
|$10.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
|Chicken Shish Kebab Plate
|$14.00
Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.
|Doner Kebab Salad Plate
|$12.75
Comes with our Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.