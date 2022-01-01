Long Beach restaurants you'll love

Long Beach restaurants
Toast
  • Long Beach

Long Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Long Beach restaurants

Morning Nights image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Morning Nights

4150 McGowen St Unit 1, Long Beach

Avg 4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dan Dan Noodles$13.00
Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.
Seasonal Vegetable Fried Rice$10.00
White Rice with Assorted Vegetables, Ginger, and Scallions; with Fried Shallots and Garlic.
Walnut Shrimp$12.00
Battered Plant Based Shrimp with Candied Walnuts tossed in Agave Vegan Mayo.
More about Morning Nights
Saltwater Deck image

 

Saltwater Deck

2630 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tofu Banh Mi$11.45
Low and slow grilled, marinated organic tofu, Japanese pickled carrots and daikon, fresh herbs, sweet vegan mayo on a fresh baked toasted telera roll.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.45
imported soyrizo/ Organic tofu scramble, roasted herb potatoes, sharp chedder vegan cheese in a warm flour tortilla.
Egg Sandwich$8.25
3 large cage free eggs, white cheddar cheese, Crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, smooth mayo on a fresh baked daily telera roll.
More about Saltwater Deck
Pop's Java image

 

Pop's Java

449 E Broadway, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cortado$3.50
Tahitian Van Latte 16oz$6.50
Purple Fever Latte 12oz$5.50
More about Pop's Java
La Esquinita Mexican Grill image

 

La Esquinita Mexican Grill

755 W Willow St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Order Taco Gobernador (Shrimp) x3$9.50
Taco Asada (Steak)$3.00
Jamaica (Reg 22oz)$2.50
More about La Esquinita Mexican Grill
The Ordinarie image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie Bites$13.00
carrots, flakey pie crust.
Just Your Ordinarie Burger$16.00
thousand Island, caramelized onion, pickled jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, pickle, and American Cheese
Beet Salad$13.00
Mesclun, pickled beets, Fennel, Shallot, Smoked Almonds, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.
More about The Ordinarie
Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden

4020 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Jager Schnitzel$19.00
breaded and sautéed loin topped w/ wild mushroom sauce; choose pork, chicken or veal (+2)
Bavarian Pretzel$6.50
freshly baked Bavarian Pretzel with homemade sweet mustard.
Spicy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
crispy blanched and fried Brussel sprouts w/ pecorino & creole remoulade
More about Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden
The Bamboo Club image

FRENCH FRIES

The Bamboo Club

3522 E Anaheim St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grouper Fish Sandwich$15.00
Available grilled or tempura batter fried, with slaw, house pickles, and spicy mayo.
Mochiko Chicken$16.00
Sweet marinated crispy chicken with sesame seeds and chives. Served with rice and mac salad.
Classic Burger$15.00
Fresh brisket and chuck patty flame grilled to perfection, cheddar, caramelized onions, 1000 island, lettuce and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
More about The Bamboo Club
EJs Pub image

 

EJs Pub

4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sm EJ Wings$14.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
Large EJ Wings$31.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
Med EJ Wings$24.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
More about EJs Pub
Lola's image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Birria Queso Tacos$13.95
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
Guacamole$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
More about Lola's
Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach image

 

Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach

5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mango Green Tea (Medium)$3.90
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Crispy Chicken Appetizer$4.75
Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce, add it to your order for $0.15.
Roasted Brown Sugar Milk Latte (Large)$4.50
Large Size. Made with natural whole milk. Caffeine Free
More about Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown image

 

George's Greek Cafe - Downtown

135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baklava$3.00
Chicken Gyro$15.00
Chicken Souvlaki$15.00
More about George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
TORISHO image

 

TORISHO

730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Karaage Chicken Sandwich$6.99
This is our classic "Karaage"(Japanese fried Chicken) Sandwich. It comes with pickles, tomato. American cheese and a mayo.
The Japanese Karaage meets U.S.A!
MIX Bento$9.99
Mix Bento comes with 1 Thigh,1 Breast and 1 half size Chicken Nanban, and it also comes with White Rice, Japanese Pickles and small cabbage and potato salad.
8pc WINGS$11.39
8pcs
More about TORISHO
The 4th Horseman image

PIZZA

The 4th Horseman

121 W 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (380 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Apocalyptic SD$1.00
Habanero and Pineapple Hot Sauce
MARGARITA PIZZA (CONTAINS NUTS)$19.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto, Garlic, Roma Tomato
PULL APART GARLIC BREAD$10.00
SOURDOUGH KNOTS, BUTTER, GARLIC, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, AND BASIL. HOUSE MADE TOMATO SAUCE ON SIDE.
More about The 4th Horseman
Beachwood image

 

Beachwood

210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Salad$15.75
Sweet salad, roasted corn, black eyed peas, fried blue corn tortilla strips, smoked red onions, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, and cilantro. Served with chili buttermilk dressing on the side and a cornbread muffin.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.75
North Carolina-style, dipped in our red wine vinegar BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel bun.
9oz Pulled Pork$23.00
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
More about Beachwood
Fat Tomato Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Tomato Pizza

2130 E Broadway, Long beach

Avg 4.6 (2875 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Sandwich$10.45
Homemade meatballs topped with sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese on baguette bread
Garlic Bread$4.95
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection
Chicken Caesar Sandwich$10.45
Caesar dressing,Ciabatta, Parmesan cheese, Grilled Chicken breast and lettuce
More about Fat Tomato Pizza
Aguas Way image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Aguas Way

5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Fries$10.25
Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
Buffalo Burrito$10.25
More about Aguas Way
Taco Shore image

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Taco$4.50
A corn tortilla Topped with lettuce, pico, cheese, and guacamole sauce.
Fresh Guacamole 5.5oz$8.25
avocado, jalapenos, tomatoes and onions combined with our special blend of herbs and spices.
Perfect with our homemade tortilla chips!
Taquitos$11.99
four rolled tortillas, deep-fried and topped with jack and cheddar cheese, avocado sauce and crema mexicana. Garnished with pico de gallo and lettuce. Add rice and beans $2.99
Choice of: shredded chicken, shredded beef, carnitas or potato.
More about Taco Shore
La Parolaccia Osteria image

PIZZA

La Parolaccia Osteria

2945 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (3204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$17.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Gorgonzola$11.00
Field greens, spinach, gorgonzola, onion and tomatoes served with balsamic dressing
Fettuccine alla Marchigiana$18.50
Homemade fettuccine, grilled chicken breast, broccoli and sundries tomatoes, white wine garlic cream
More about La Parolaccia Osteria
Lola's image

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Guacamole$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
Short Rib Enchiladas$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
More about Lola's
KC Branaghans image

 

KC Branaghans

5734 E 2nd St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.95
"Irish" Breakfast Burrito$14.95
Traditional Pancakes$12.95
More about KC Branaghans
Art Du Vin Long Beach

2027 e. 4th st, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Akutain - Tempranillo Blend
Rioja Alta, 2016
Plum and dark fruit, full bodied and jammy.
Chroma - Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00
Paso Robles, 2017
Blackberry and cinnamon, full bodied with medium tannins.
Haute Cot(e) de Fruit - Malbec
Cahors, France, 2020
Black fruit and leather, full bodied with good tannins.
More about Art Du Vin Long Beach
The Stache image

FRENCH FRIES

The Stache

941 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Cut Fries$5.00
The Bacon Bleu$10.00
Vegan Smash Burger$9.00
More about The Stache
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR

1836 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower "Wings"$11.50
Served with Fries
BBQ Bacon Burger$16.50
Bacon, Pike's own BBQ sauce.
Pike Burger$14.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, 1000 Island, on a French Roll
More about PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
Coffee Parlor image

 

Coffee Parlor

2944 CLARK AVE, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avo & Toast$12.00
Naturally Leavened sourdough
Mashed avocado
Pickled Veg
Watermelon radish
Dressed heirloom tomato
Micro greens
Option to add egg in the modifiers below
I
I
V
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Potato Bun, Aoli, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Arugula dressed in Chimi
Egg N Cheese$7.00
House Made English Muffin, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Aoli .
More about Coffee Parlor
OBRA Bakery image

 

OBRA Bakery

6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Veggie Empanada$3.99
*Popular! - Spinach, corn, onions, mushrooms, carrots and mozzarella cheese. Non spicy.
Potato Ball$3.49
Filled with ground beef and mozzarella cheese.
Baked Chicken Empanada$3.99
*Very popular! - Shredded chicken breast, mild spicy creamy yellow chili sauce, onions, potatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
More about OBRA Bakery
Mr. Fries Man Long Beach image

FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Fries Man Long Beach

1009 E Artesia Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 3.5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak$22.82
Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak
Chicken Bacon Parmesan$18.14
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Buffalo Ranch Chicken$13.25
Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
More about Mr. Fries Man Long Beach
Bite Mi - Long Beach image

 

Bite Mi - Long Beach

4150 McGowen St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spam & Egg$8.00
Sliced spam finished on the griddle with fried eggs.
BM Fries$8.00
Flat fries loaded with pork & sriracha mayo.
Flat Crispy Fries$3.25
Specially cut flat fries for max fluff and crispiness.
More about Bite Mi - Long Beach
Little Coyote, image

PIZZA • SALADS

Little Coyote,

2118 E 4th Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whole Veggie Supremo$20.00
16" pizza, roasted peppers, red onion, olive, mushroom, mozzarella, crushed tomato
Whole Cheese$17.00
16" pizza, mozzarella, crushed tomato
Classic Italian$14.00
mortadella, capicola, soppressata, provolone & the works (contains nuts)
More about Little Coyote,
Daily Dose image

 

Daily Dose

440 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.50
Vanilla, Cacao, Hazelnut, Matcha
Energy$8.00
Avocado, Kiwi, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Lime, Spinach, Mint, Chia Seeds
Berry$10.00
Apple Juice, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry
More about Daily Dose
DonerG image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL

DonerG

4150 McGowen, Long Beach

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Doner Wrap$10.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
Chicken Shish Kebab Plate$14.00
Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.
Doner Kebab Salad Plate$12.75
Comes with our Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.
More about DonerG

