Long Beach American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Long Beach

The Ordinarie image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade North, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie Bites$13.00
carrots, flakey pie crust.
Just Your Ordinarie Burger$16.00
thousand Island, caramelized onion, pickled jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, pickle, and American Cheese
Beet Salad$13.00
Mesclun, pickled beets, Fennel, Shallot, Smoked Almonds, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.
More about The Ordinarie
The Bamboo Club image

FRENCH FRIES

The Bamboo Club

3522 E Anaheim St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Burger$15.00
Fresh brisket and chuck patty flame grilled to perfection, cheddar, caramelized onions, 1000 island, lettuce and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
Outdoor table for 4 Stage View$175.00
Outdoor viewing of the stage with a dedicated server. Table is yours from 8pm-closing.
Includes 4 admission tickets!
Mochiko Chicken$16.00
Sweet marinated crispy chicken with sesame seeds and chives. Served with rice and mac salad.
More about The Bamboo Club
EJs Pub image

 

EJs Pub

4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sm EJ Wings$14.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
Large EJ Wings$31.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
Med EJ Wings$24.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
More about EJs Pub
KC Branaghans image

 

KC Branaghans

5734 E 2nd St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Traditional Pancakes$12.95
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.95
Pesto$16.95
More about KC Branaghans
The Stache image

FRENCH FRIES

The Stache

941 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Cut Fries$5.00
The Bacon Bleu$10.00
Vegan Smash Burger$9.00
More about The Stache
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR

1836 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (1848 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Burger$16.50
Bacon, Pike's own BBQ sauce.
Fish 'N' Chips$15.95
Fried fish served with Pike fries and coleslaw
Seafood Combo$17.95
Fried Shrimp and Fish served with fries and coleslaw
More about PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
The 908 image

FRENCH FRIES

The 908

3850 Worsham Avenue, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The 908 Bourbon Mule - Mason Jar$20.00
3 servings (18 oz.) Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Ginger Lime Syrup, Mint & Ginger Beer
Rosemary Brined Fried Jidori Chicken$21.00
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts & Country Gravy
Mai Tai - Mason Jar$20.00
3 servings (18 oz.) Rum, Grand Marnier, Orgeat, Cane Syrup & Fresh Lime Juice
More about The 908
The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen

130 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Seasonal Fruit$4.00
Selection of Seasonal Fruit
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, House Pickles, Red Onion, Dijon Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with a side of fries.
Vegan Chili$6.00
Our Award-Winning Vegan Chili, Jalapenos, Pico D' Gallo (gf). Served with a side of chips.
More about The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen
Consumer pic

TAPAS

RISÜ

207 E Seaside Way, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Shrimp$16.00
Marinated, fried shrimp. House-made sweet and spicy aioli. Watermelon radish. Micro-cilantro.
Margherita Flatbread$14.00
Creamy Mozzarella Cheese. Fresh Tomato. Rich Marinara Sauce. Topped with Micro Basil.
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
Demi-Braised short rib. Three cheeses. Risu Fries.
More about RISÜ
Berlin Bistro image

 

Berlin Bistro

420 E 4th Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (1871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Linden$14.00
2 fried eggs, local bread, house jam, salted butter, nueske's bacon, bottom less cup of coffee
Sweet Brown Rice Porridge [VEGAN]$11.00
brown rice, almond milk, hazelnuts, cacao nibs, raspberry and rhubarb coulis
(vegan) (gluten-free) (contains nuts)
Berlin Burger$16.00
Sirloin steak patty, avocado, white cheddar cheese, Neuskes bacon, arugula, Brioche Bun
More about Berlin Bistro
The Firkin Pub & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

The Firkin Pub & Grill

3411 East Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
Crispy hand beer battered cauliflower tossed in our buffalo sauce. NOTE: for delivery and pickup, we suggest you ask for buffalo on the side, to ensure the cauliflower stays crisp during transit! (for vegan option, ask for vegan ranch dressing on side!)
Heart Cakes$10.00
Savory pan fried cakes of chickpeas, hearts of palm and artichoke, topped with pickled red onion, vegan tartar sauce & a small organic salad. Just like crabcakes – without the crab!
Cod Fish & Chips$15.00
beer and panko battered pacific cod served with tartar sauce, fries, and house made slaw
More about The Firkin Pub & Grill
Q Smokehouse image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Q Smokehouse

300 South Pine Avenue, Long Beach

Avg 3.8 (1657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tru Texas Hot Link$18.00
Hot link, two side dishes and corn bread
Cowboy Burger$16.00
2 premium ground beef patties, stacked with Q's original BBQ sauce, jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon and onion straws
Brisket Plate$24.00
1/2 pound of brisket, two side dishes and corn bread
More about Q Smokehouse
Pier 76 Fish Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

95 Pine Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Fish Taco$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
Seafood Burrito$9.95
Your Choice of Smoked fish or Crispy fish;
rice, black beans, cilantro, corn, chipotle & avocado-green sauce
Smoked Fish Taco$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
The Small Cafe Naples image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Small Cafe Naples

5656 E 2nd St, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic Burger$14.00
1/2 pound burger, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on brioche
The Club$15.00
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, aioli on sourdough
Jr Chicken Tenders$8.00
three chicken tenders, housemade chips
More about The Small Cafe Naples
Portuguese Bend Distilling image

 

Portuguese Bend Distilling

300 The Promenade North, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dad’s Burger$16.00
Handmade burger patty, American cheese, thousand island, bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions, on a toasted white bun. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Wings$15.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice! Choose up to two flavors!
Nashville Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Nashville spiced jumbo Mexican white shrimp, house milled buttery corn grits, drizzled with Distillery chili oil, and green onions. So good it'll make you want to slap your Mama!
More about Portuguese Bend Distilling
Plunge image

HAMBURGERS

Plunge

1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Made Hummus$13.00
grilled pita | cucumber slices
The Classic Burger$19.00
Grass fed beef | local brioche | 1000 island | lettuce | tomato | house pickles | garlic fries
Clam Chowder$1.00
dashi | clams | bacon
More about Plunge
Wood & Salt Tavern image

SEAFOOD

Wood & Salt Tavern

4262 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NYE Special - To enjoy at home$79.00
Appetizer:
Marinated Hamachi - cucumber vinegar, avocado, green apple crostini,
Entree:
Choice of Scallop & White Truffle Risotto or Black Truffle Veal Tenderloin
Gem Salad$16.00
fresh herbs, toasted walnut, preserved lemon, pecorino, herbed breadcrumbs, truffle vinaigrette
Hickory Grilled Steak Frites$34.00
churrasco argentino, salsa verde, frites
More about Wood & Salt Tavern
Knolls Long Beach image

 

Knolls Long Beach

4354 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Knolls Long Beach
TENNESSEE JACKS image

 

TENNESSEE JACKS

4000 Anaheim Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about TENNESSEE JACKS
Restaurant banner

 

Kennedy's

5506 E Britton drive, Long beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Kennedy's

