Long Beach American restaurants you'll love

More about The Ordinarie
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Ordinarie
210 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie Bites
|$13.00
carrots, flakey pie crust.
|Just Your Ordinarie Burger
|$16.00
thousand Island, caramelized onion, pickled jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, pickle, and American Cheese
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
Mesclun, pickled beets, Fennel, Shallot, Smoked Almonds, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette.
More about The Bamboo Club
FRENCH FRIES
The Bamboo Club
3522 E Anaheim St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$15.00
Fresh brisket and chuck patty flame grilled to perfection, cheddar, caramelized onions, 1000 island, lettuce and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
|Outdoor table for 4 Stage View
|$175.00
Outdoor viewing of the stage with a dedicated server. Table is yours from 8pm-closing.
Includes 4 admission tickets!
|Mochiko Chicken
|$16.00
Sweet marinated crispy chicken with sesame seeds and chives. Served with rice and mac salad.
More about EJs Pub
EJs Pub
4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Sm EJ Wings
|$14.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
|Large EJ Wings
|$31.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
|Med EJ Wings
|$24.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
More about KC Branaghans
KC Branaghans
5734 E 2nd St., Long Beach
|Popular items
|Traditional Pancakes
|$12.95
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.95
|Pesto
|$16.95
More about The Stache
FRENCH FRIES
The Stache
941 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$5.00
|The Bacon Bleu
|$10.00
|Vegan Smash Burger
|$9.00
More about PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
1836 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$16.50
Bacon, Pike's own BBQ sauce.
|Fish 'N' Chips
|$15.95
Fried fish served with Pike fries and coleslaw
|Seafood Combo
|$17.95
Fried Shrimp and Fish served with fries and coleslaw
More about The 908
FRENCH FRIES
The 908
3850 Worsham Avenue, Long Beach
|Popular items
|The 908 Bourbon Mule - Mason Jar
|$20.00
3 servings (18 oz.) Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Ginger Lime Syrup, Mint & Ginger Beer
|Rosemary Brined Fried Jidori Chicken
|$21.00
Garlic Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts & Country Gravy
|Mai Tai - Mason Jar
|$20.00
3 servings (18 oz.) Rum, Grand Marnier, Orgeat, Cane Syrup & Fresh Lime Juice
More about The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Harbor featuring Out West Kitchen
130 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Seasonal Fruit
|$4.00
Selection of Seasonal Fruit
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, House Pickles, Red Onion, Dijon Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with a side of fries.
|Vegan Chili
|$6.00
Our Award-Winning Vegan Chili, Jalapenos, Pico D' Gallo (gf). Served with a side of chips.
More about RISÜ
TAPAS
RISÜ
207 E Seaside Way, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Spicy Shrimp
|$16.00
Marinated, fried shrimp. House-made sweet and spicy aioli. Watermelon radish. Micro-cilantro.
|Margherita Flatbread
|$14.00
Creamy Mozzarella Cheese. Fresh Tomato. Rich Marinara Sauce. Topped with Micro Basil.
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Demi-Braised short rib. Three cheeses. Risu Fries.
More about Berlin Bistro
Berlin Bistro
420 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|The Linden
|$14.00
2 fried eggs, local bread, house jam, salted butter, nueske's bacon, bottom less cup of coffee
|Sweet Brown Rice Porridge [VEGAN]
|$11.00
brown rice, almond milk, hazelnuts, cacao nibs, raspberry and rhubarb coulis
(vegan) (gluten-free) (contains nuts)
|Berlin Burger
|$16.00
Sirloin steak patty, avocado, white cheddar cheese, Neuskes bacon, arugula, Brioche Bun
More about The Firkin Pub & Grill
FRENCH FRIES
The Firkin Pub & Grill
3411 East Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$10.00
Crispy hand beer battered cauliflower tossed in our buffalo sauce. NOTE: for delivery and pickup, we suggest you ask for buffalo on the side, to ensure the cauliflower stays crisp during transit! (for vegan option, ask for vegan ranch dressing on side!)
|Heart Cakes
|$10.00
Savory pan fried cakes of chickpeas, hearts of palm and artichoke, topped with pickled red onion, vegan tartar sauce & a small organic salad. Just like crabcakes – without the crab!
|Cod Fish & Chips
|$15.00
beer and panko battered pacific cod served with tartar sauce, fries, and house made slaw
More about Q Smokehouse
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Q Smokehouse
300 South Pine Avenue, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Tru Texas Hot Link
|$18.00
Hot link, two side dishes and corn bread
|Cowboy Burger
|$16.00
2 premium ground beef patties, stacked with Q's original BBQ sauce, jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon and onion straws
|Brisket Plate
|$24.00
1/2 pound of brisket, two side dishes and corn bread
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
95 Pine Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
|Seafood Burrito
|$9.95
Your Choice of Smoked fish or Crispy fish;
rice, black beans, cilantro, corn, chipotle & avocado-green sauce
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
More about The Small Cafe Naples
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Small Cafe Naples
5656 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|The Classic Burger
|$14.00
1/2 pound burger, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on brioche
|The Club
|$15.00
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, aioli on sourdough
|Jr Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
three chicken tenders, housemade chips
More about Portuguese Bend Distilling
Portuguese Bend Distilling
300 The Promenade North, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Dad’s Burger
|$16.00
Handmade burger patty, American cheese, thousand island, bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions, on a toasted white bun. Served with fries.
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice! Choose up to two flavors!
|Nashville Shrimp and Grits
|$18.00
Nashville spiced jumbo Mexican white shrimp, house milled buttery corn grits, drizzled with Distillery chili oil, and green onions. So good it'll make you want to slap your Mama!
More about Plunge
HAMBURGERS
Plunge
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|House Made Hummus
|$13.00
grilled pita | cucumber slices
|The Classic Burger
|$19.00
Grass fed beef | local brioche | 1000 island | lettuce | tomato | house pickles | garlic fries
|Clam Chowder
|$1.00
dashi | clams | bacon
More about Wood & Salt Tavern
SEAFOOD
Wood & Salt Tavern
4262 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|NYE Special - To enjoy at home
|$79.00
Appetizer:
Marinated Hamachi - cucumber vinegar, avocado, green apple crostini,
Entree:
Choice of Scallop & White Truffle Risotto or Black Truffle Veal Tenderloin
|Gem Salad
|$16.00
fresh herbs, toasted walnut, preserved lemon, pecorino, herbed breadcrumbs, truffle vinaigrette
|Hickory Grilled Steak Frites
|$34.00
churrasco argentino, salsa verde, frites