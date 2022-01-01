Long Beach bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Long Beach
Colossus
4716 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Our ham and cheese croissant is filled with Emmi Le Gruyere imported from Switzerland and Beeler's Ham, finished with a mix of seeds for a subtle crunch. Beeler's Ham is antibiotic free, nitrate free, and crate free and we're proud to use it in our croissants and sandwiches.
|Country Levain
|$8.50
Our best-selling plain naturally leavened sourdough bread. Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Organic + vegan.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Croissant Roll with Thyme & Chive Baked Eggs and Muenster Cheese
Pietris Bakery
5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$14.00
Eggs, potatoes, feta, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, turkey bacon. Served with a side of fruit
|Avocado Toast
|$12.50
9 grain bread, avocado, Graviera Greek cheese, diced tomatoes, arugula, chives, salt & pepper flakes
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
Croissant or Sourdough, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, dill aioli, fruit or potatoes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
4201 McGowen St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake
“Just like you remember!” Towering high, moist chocolate cake filled and covered in rich, dark chocolate buttercream frosting.
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!