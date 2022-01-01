Long Beach BBQ restaurants you'll love

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Long Beach

Beachwood image

 

Beachwood

210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Salad$15.75
Sweet salad, roasted corn, black eyed peas, fried blue corn tortilla strips, smoked red onions, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, and cilantro. Served with chili buttermilk dressing on the side and a cornbread muffin.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.75
North Carolina-style, dipped in our red wine vinegar BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel bun.
9oz Pulled Pork$23.00
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
More about Beachwood
Q Smokehouse image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Q Smokehouse

300 South Pine Avenue, Long Beach

Avg 3.8 (1657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tru Texas Hot Link$18.00
Hot link, two side dishes and corn bread
Cowboy Burger$16.00
2 premium ground beef patties, stacked with Q's original BBQ sauce, jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon and onion straws
Brisket Plate$24.00
1/2 pound of brisket, two side dishes and corn bread
More about Q Smokehouse
MARINATE KOREA BBQ image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

MARINATE KOREA BBQ

4150 McGowen St, LONG BEACH

Avg 4.6 (744 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Breast$12.00
Our Grilled Chicken is Chicken breast
Marinated with herbs and oil( pesto-like Sauce)
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Pesto for your sauce)
Grilled Salmon$14.00
Our Salmon is salt & peppered right before it hits our grill!
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Yuponzu & Pesto fro your Sauce)
Bulgogi Bowl$13.00
Our Bulgogi is thinly sliced Ribeye cut, Marinated in our special Bulgogi Sauce.
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Yuponzu & Ssamjang)
More about MARINATE KOREA BBQ
Louisiana Charlies Long Beach image

 

Louisiana Charlies Long Beach

429 SHORELINE VILLAGE DRIVE H, Long beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Catfish Dinner$21.00
Two catfish fillets battered in cornmeal and deep fried to perfection. If you like a little spice, try it blackened (sauteed with butter and Cajun seasonings). Served with two side orders of your choice.
Crawfish Etouffee$24.00
Crawfish tails smothered in our rich and spicy roux. Served with rice garnished with green onions. Spicy.
Jumbo Shrimp Boil$40.00
1 lb shrimp boiled in spicy seasonings served with corn cob, hot link sausage (pork), and red potato. Spicy. This item is not refundable.
More about Louisiana Charlies Long Beach

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Long Beach

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Short Ribs

Fish And Chips

Cake

Croissants

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston