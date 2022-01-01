Long Beach BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Long Beach
More about Beachwood
Beachwood
210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Sweet salad, roasted corn, black eyed peas, fried blue corn tortilla strips, smoked red onions, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, and cilantro. Served with chili buttermilk dressing on the side and a cornbread muffin.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.75
North Carolina-style, dipped in our red wine vinegar BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel bun.
|9oz Pulled Pork
|$23.00
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
More about Q Smokehouse
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Q Smokehouse
300 South Pine Avenue, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Tru Texas Hot Link
|$18.00
Hot link, two side dishes and corn bread
|Cowboy Burger
|$16.00
2 premium ground beef patties, stacked with Q's original BBQ sauce, jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon and onion straws
|Brisket Plate
|$24.00
1/2 pound of brisket, two side dishes and corn bread
More about MARINATE KOREA BBQ
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
MARINATE KOREA BBQ
4150 McGowen St, LONG BEACH
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$12.00
Our Grilled Chicken is Chicken breast
Marinated with herbs and oil( pesto-like Sauce)
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Pesto for your sauce)
|Grilled Salmon
|$14.00
Our Salmon is salt & peppered right before it hits our grill!
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Yuponzu & Pesto fro your Sauce)
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$13.00
Our Bulgogi is thinly sliced Ribeye cut, Marinated in our special Bulgogi Sauce.
Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces!
(We recommend Yuponzu & Ssamjang)
More about Louisiana Charlies Long Beach
Louisiana Charlies Long Beach
429 SHORELINE VILLAGE DRIVE H, Long beach
|Popular items
|Catfish Dinner
|$21.00
Two catfish fillets battered in cornmeal and deep fried to perfection. If you like a little spice, try it blackened (sauteed with butter and Cajun seasonings). Served with two side orders of your choice.
|Crawfish Etouffee
|$24.00
Crawfish tails smothered in our rich and spicy roux. Served with rice garnished with green onions. Spicy.
|Jumbo Shrimp Boil
|$40.00
1 lb shrimp boiled in spicy seasonings served with corn cob, hot link sausage (pork), and red potato. Spicy. This item is not refundable.