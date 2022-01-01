Long Beach cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Long Beach
More about Pop's Java
Pop's Java
449 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Cortado
|$3.50
|Tahitian Van Latte 16oz
|$6.50
|Purple Fever Latte 12oz
|$5.50
More about Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach
|Popular items
|Mango Green Tea (Medium)
|$3.90
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
|Crispy Chicken Appetizer
|$4.75
Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce, add it to your order for $0.15.
|Roasted Brown Sugar Milk Latte (Large)
|$4.50
Large Size. Made with natural whole milk. Caffeine Free
More about OBRA Bakery
OBRA Bakery
6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH
|Popular items
|Baked Veggie Empanada
|$3.99
*Popular! - Spinach, corn, onions, mushrooms, carrots and mozzarella cheese. Non spicy.
|Potato Ball
|$3.49
Filled with ground beef and mozzarella cheese.
|Baked Chicken Empanada
|$3.99
*Very popular! - Shredded chicken breast, mild spicy creamy yellow chili sauce, onions, potatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
More about Bite Mi - Long Beach
Bite Mi - Long Beach
4150 McGowen St., Long Beach
|Popular items
|Spam & Egg
|$8.00
Sliced spam finished on the griddle with fried eggs.
|BM Fries
|$8.00
Flat fries loaded with pork & sriracha mayo.
|Flat Crispy Fries
|$3.25
Specially cut flat fries for max fluff and crispiness.
More about Daily Dose
Daily Dose
440 Pine Avenue, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Hummus, Avocado, Sprouts, Sriracha
|Signature
|$9.00
Coconut Water, Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Mango
|Banana Toast
|$7.00
Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, Chia Seeds, Granola
More about Colossus
Colossus
4716 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Our ham and cheese croissant is filled with Emmi Le Gruyere imported from Switzerland and Beeler's Ham, finished with a mix of seeds for a subtle crunch. Beeler's Ham is antibiotic free, nitrate free, and crate free and we're proud to use it in our croissants and sandwiches.
|Country Levain
|$8.50
Our best-selling plain naturally leavened sourdough bread. Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Organic + vegan.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Croissant Roll with Thyme & Chive Baked Eggs and Muenster Cheese
More about Cha For Tea Long Beach
Cha For Tea Long Beach
5720 E 7th st., Long beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Combo
|$11.99
One entree and one medium size boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entree is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
|Crispy Chicken Appetizer
|$4.75
Crispy curndhy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce
|Honey Green Milk Tea (Large)
|$4.75
Large Size
More about Berlin Bistro
Berlin Bistro
420 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|The Linden
|$14.00
2 fried eggs, local bread, house jam, salted butter, nueske's bacon, bottom less cup of coffee
|Sweet Brown Rice Porridge [VEGAN]
|$11.00
brown rice, almond milk, hazelnuts, cacao nibs, raspberry and rhubarb coulis
(vegan) (gluten-free) (contains nuts)
|Berlin Burger
|$16.00
Sirloin steak patty, avocado, white cheddar cheese, Neuskes bacon, arugula, Brioche Bun
More about District Wine
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
District Wine
144 Linden Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|PROSCIUTTO BON BONS
|$9.00
Dates filled with goat cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and roasted. Drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with baguette
|ITALIAN MEAT FLATBREAD
|$15.00
Rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, calabrese, and prosciutto
|CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATE
|$21.00
Selection of manchego, smoked Gouda, danish blue cheese. Charcuterie: salami, calabrese, prosciutto. With dried fruit, nuts and crackers
More about The MODERN Kitchen + Bar
The MODERN Kitchen + Bar
2801 E. Spring St., Suite 110, Long Beach
|Popular items
|1/2 SANDWICH + 1/2 CAESAR OR CUP OF SOUP
|$14.00
excludes the patty melt
|TUNA
|$12.00
albacore, shallots, celery, pickles + mayonnaise on sourdough
|HOUSEMADE KETTLE CHIPS
|$5.00
chipotle ranch
More about Portfolio Coffeehouse
Portfolio Coffeehouse
2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.50
Vegetarian --- Egg Scramble, Avocado, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lemon Pepper on Butter Croissant --- Served Hot From Panini Press
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Vegetarian --- Egg, Roasted Pepper, Cilantro, Cheese, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla --- Served Hot from Panini Press with Side of Salsa
|White Mocha
More about Abigail & Juliet's
Abigail & Juliet's
3962 Studebaker Rd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$2.00
Bagels, locally sourced from a fellow independent business!
|Breakfast Special
|$6.25
Any bagel with cream cheese and your choice of hot or iced coffee.
|Bagel Egg & Cheese
|$5.09
Available on your choice of bagel and served all day long!
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST SANDO
|$14.00
fried egg - bacon - avocado - cheese & brioche bun
feeling a bit French? ☺ get it on a croissant! - 2
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDO
|$18.00
crispy jidori chicken breast - granny smith apple & cabbage slaw - cayenne pepper - house made spicy pickles
comeback sauce on toasted brioche bun w crispy fries
**choice of angry or not angry
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$15.00
hass avocado - hard - boiled egg - pomegranate seeds & radish
Yess!! we can make it vegan without the egg
More about Hojas Tea House
PASTRY
Hojas Tea House
4501 E Carson St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Chefs Special Bagel
|$6.95
Black forest ham with cheddar cheese and lettuce, spinach, tomato, sprouts, cucumber, pickles, and red onions with Hojas chipotle sauce and cream cheese on an everything bagel.
|Original House Chai
|$5.50
Blend of black tea with dried fruit such as gojis, dried coconut, longan berries, spices, honey and cream.
only served hot.
|Lemongrass Bouquet
|$4.30
Lavender, roses and jasmine blossoms infused with lemongrass and coconut.
More about Portfolio Fit
Portfolio Fit
4101 East Olympic Plaza, Long Beach
|Popular items
|PB & J
Acai, strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter, almond milk