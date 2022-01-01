Long Beach cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Long Beach

Pop's Java image

 

Pop's Java

449 E Broadway, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cortado$3.50
Tahitian Van Latte 16oz$6.50
Purple Fever Latte 12oz$5.50
More about Pop's Java
Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach image

 

Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach

5720 E. 7th St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mango Green Tea (Medium)$3.90
#1 Most Popular Iced Tea! A Must Try!
Crispy Chicken Appetizer$4.75
Crispy crunchy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce, add it to your order for $0.15.
Roasted Brown Sugar Milk Latte (Large)$4.50
Large Size. Made with natural whole milk. Caffeine Free
More about Cha For Tea Online - Long Beach
OBRA Bakery image

 

OBRA Bakery

6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Veggie Empanada$3.99
*Popular! - Spinach, corn, onions, mushrooms, carrots and mozzarella cheese. Non spicy.
Potato Ball$3.49
Filled with ground beef and mozzarella cheese.
Baked Chicken Empanada$3.99
*Very popular! - Shredded chicken breast, mild spicy creamy yellow chili sauce, onions, potatoes, and mozzarella cheese.
More about OBRA Bakery
Bite Mi - Long Beach image

 

Bite Mi - Long Beach

4150 McGowen St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spam & Egg$8.00
Sliced spam finished on the griddle with fried eggs.
BM Fries$8.00
Flat fries loaded with pork & sriracha mayo.
Flat Crispy Fries$3.25
Specially cut flat fries for max fluff and crispiness.
More about Bite Mi - Long Beach
Daily Dose image

 

Daily Dose

440 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$9.00
Hummus, Avocado, Sprouts, Sriracha
Signature$9.00
Coconut Water, Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Mango
Banana Toast$7.00
Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, Chia Seeds, Granola
More about Daily Dose
Colossus image

 

Colossus

4716 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.50
Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Our ham and cheese croissant is filled with Emmi Le Gruyere imported from Switzerland and Beeler's Ham, finished with a mix of seeds for a subtle crunch. Beeler's Ham is antibiotic free, nitrate free, and crate free and we're proud to use it in our croissants and sandwiches.
Country Levain$8.50
Our best-selling plain naturally leavened sourdough bread. Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Organic + vegan.
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Croissant Roll with Thyme & Chive Baked Eggs and Muenster Cheese
More about Colossus
Cha For Tea Long Beach image

 

Cha For Tea Long Beach

5720 E 7th st., Long beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Combo$11.99
One entree and one medium size boba tea of your choice from our top 10 drinks. Crispy Chicken Entree is our #1 Seller! Crispy crunchy outside, juice tender inside, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Crispy Chicken Appetizer$4.75
Crispy curndhy outside, juicy tender inside. Great with sweet & sour sauce
Honey Green Milk Tea (Large)$4.75
Large Size
More about Cha For Tea Long Beach
Berlin Bistro image

 

Berlin Bistro

420 E 4th Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (1871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Linden$14.00
2 fried eggs, local bread, house jam, salted butter, nueske's bacon, bottom less cup of coffee
Sweet Brown Rice Porridge [VEGAN]$11.00
brown rice, almond milk, hazelnuts, cacao nibs, raspberry and rhubarb coulis
(vegan) (gluten-free) (contains nuts)
Berlin Burger$16.00
Sirloin steak patty, avocado, white cheddar cheese, Neuskes bacon, arugula, Brioche Bun
More about Berlin Bistro
District Wine image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

District Wine

144 Linden Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PROSCIUTTO BON BONS$9.00
Dates filled with goat cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and roasted. Drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with baguette
ITALIAN MEAT FLATBREAD$15.00
Rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, calabrese, and prosciutto
CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATE$21.00
Selection of manchego, smoked Gouda, danish blue cheese. Charcuterie: salami, calabrese, prosciutto. With dried fruit, nuts and crackers
More about District Wine
The MODERN Kitchen + Bar image

 

The MODERN Kitchen + Bar

2801 E. Spring St., Suite 110, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 SANDWICH + 1/2 CAESAR OR CUP OF SOUP$14.00
excludes the patty melt
TUNA$12.00
albacore, shallots, celery, pickles + mayonnaise on sourdough
HOUSEMADE KETTLE CHIPS$5.00
chipotle ranch
More about The MODERN Kitchen + Bar
Portfolio Coffeehouse image

 

Portfolio Coffeehouse

2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$7.50
Vegetarian --- Egg Scramble, Avocado, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lemon Pepper on Butter Croissant --- Served Hot From Panini Press
Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Vegetarian --- Egg, Roasted Pepper, Cilantro, Cheese, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla --- Served Hot from Panini Press with Side of Salsa
White Mocha
More about Portfolio Coffeehouse
Abigail & Juliet's image

 

Abigail & Juliet's

3962 Studebaker Rd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$2.00
Bagels, locally sourced from a fellow independent business!
Breakfast Special$6.25
Any bagel with cream cheese and your choice of hot or iced coffee.
Bagel Egg & Cheese$5.09
Available on your choice of bagel and served all day long!
More about Abigail & Juliet's
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe" image

 

UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"

335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BREAKFAST SANDO$14.00
fried egg - bacon - avocado - cheese & brioche bun
feeling a bit French? ☺ get it on a croissant! - 2
FRIED CHICKEN SANDO$18.00
crispy jidori chicken breast - granny smith apple & cabbage slaw - cayenne pepper - house made spicy pickles
comeback sauce on toasted brioche bun w crispy fries
**choice of angry or not angry
AVOCADO TOAST$15.00
hass avocado - hard - boiled egg - pomegranate seeds & radish
Yess!! we can make it vegan without the egg
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
Hojas Tea House image

PASTRY

Hojas Tea House

4501 E Carson St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chefs Special Bagel$6.95
Black forest ham with cheddar cheese and lettuce, spinach, tomato, sprouts, cucumber, pickles, and red onions with Hojas chipotle sauce and cream cheese on an everything bagel.
Original House Chai$5.50
Blend of black tea with dried fruit such as gojis, dried coconut, longan berries, spices, honey and cream.
only served hot.
Lemongrass Bouquet$4.30
Lavender, roses and jasmine blossoms infused with lemongrass and coconut.
More about Hojas Tea House
Portfolio Fit image

 

Portfolio Fit

4101 East Olympic Plaza, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PB & J
Acai, strawberries, blueberries, peanut butter, almond milk
More about Portfolio Fit
Hot Java image

 

Hot Java

2101 E Broadway, LONG BEACH

Avg 4.3 (791 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hot Java

