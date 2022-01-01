Long Beach Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Long Beach
More about TORISHO
TORISHO
730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Classic Karaage Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
This is our classic "Karaage"(Japanese fried Chicken) Sandwich. It comes with pickles, tomato. American cheese and a mayo.
The Japanese Karaage meets U.S.A!
|MIX Bento
|$9.99
Mix Bento comes with 1 Thigh,1 Breast and 1 half size Chicken Nanban, and it also comes with White Rice, Japanese Pickles and small cabbage and potato salad.
|8pc WINGS
|$11.39
8pcs
More about Rance's Chicago Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Rance's Chicago Pizza
5258 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$11.00
Perfect with Rance's Blue Cheese dressing.
|Bourbon Wings
|$11.00
Rance's Pride & Joy
|12' Pan
|$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
More about Cluck & Blaze
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Cluck & Blaze
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Tenders
|$10.99
3 piece Tenders. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.
|The Side Chick
|$5.99
Tender, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.
|The Main Chick Combo
|$14.99
The Main Chick + 1 Side + 1 Beverage
More about SoCal Wings
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SoCal Wings
1800 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$9.99
|Large
|$5.50
|Celery & Carrots
More about Legends
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Legends
5236 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Legendary Wings
|$16.00
A legends original, top quality wings, with signature dry rubs and sauces. Choose from lemon pepper, cajun, sea salt & black pepper, buffalo, BBQ, habanero, BBQ habanero, or thai sweet chili. Taster (6), Small (12), Large (24), or Bucket (48)
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Tender breaded chick deep fried and tossed in our legendary buffalo wing sauce, mixed greens, tomato, ranch, swiss cheese and blue cheese crumbles. Served on a fresh bun
|The Reuben
|$13.50
Peppered Pastrami, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss on thick cut rye