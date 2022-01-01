Long Beach Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Long Beach

TORISHO image

 

TORISHO

730 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Karaage Chicken Sandwich$6.99
This is our classic "Karaage"(Japanese fried Chicken) Sandwich. It comes with pickles, tomato. American cheese and a mayo.
The Japanese Karaage meets U.S.A!
MIX Bento$9.99
Mix Bento comes with 1 Thigh,1 Breast and 1 half size Chicken Nanban, and it also comes with White Rice, Japanese Pickles and small cabbage and potato salad.
8pc WINGS$11.39
8pcs
More about TORISHO
Rance's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Rance's Chicago Pizza

5258 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$11.00
Perfect with Rance's Blue Cheese dressing.
Bourbon Wings$11.00
Rance's Pride & Joy
12' Pan$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
More about Rance's Chicago Pizza
Cluck & Blaze image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Cluck & Blaze

4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (3261 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tenders$10.99
3 piece Tenders. Served with Texas Toast, Pickles and our signature comeback Sauce.
The Side Chick$5.99
Tender, Coleslaw, Pickles and our signature Comeback Sauce.
The Main Chick Combo$14.99
The Main Chick + 1 Side + 1 Beverage
More about Cluck & Blaze
SoCal Wings image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SoCal Wings

1800 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (1520 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice$9.99
Large$5.50
Celery & Carrots
More about SoCal Wings
Legends image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Legends

5236 E 2nd St, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Legendary Wings$16.00
A legends original, top quality wings, with signature dry rubs and sauces. Choose from lemon pepper, cajun, sea salt & black pepper, buffalo, BBQ, habanero, BBQ habanero, or thai sweet chili. Taster (6), Small (12), Large (24), or Bucket (48)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tender breaded chick deep fried and tossed in our legendary buffalo wing sauce, mixed greens, tomato, ranch, swiss cheese and blue cheese crumbles. Served on a fresh bun
The Reuben$13.50
Peppered Pastrami, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss on thick cut rye
More about Legends

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Long Beach

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Short Ribs

Fish And Chips

Cake

Croissants

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston