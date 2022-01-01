Long Beach Greek restaurants you'll love

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try Greek restaurants in Long Beach

George's Greek Cafe - Downtown image

 

George's Greek Cafe - Downtown

135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baklava$3.00
Chicken Gyro$15.00
Chicken Souvlaki$15.00
More about George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
Pietris Bakery image

 

Pietris Bakery

5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1739 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$14.00
Eggs, potatoes, feta, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, turkey bacon. Served with a side of fruit
Avocado Toast$12.50
9 grain bread, avocado, Graviera Greek cheese, diced tomatoes, arugula, chives, salt & pepper flakes
Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Croissant or Sourdough, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, dill aioli, fruit or potatoes
More about Pietris Bakery
Pita Pitaki image

SANDWICHES

Pita Pitaki

3401 Cherry ave unit b, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Greek Lemon Chicken$15.00
Oven roasted chicken marinated with lemon and herbs.
House Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, olives, pepperocini, and feta cheese. Served with pita bread.
Chicken Gyro Plate$15.00
Marinated chicken cooked on a revolving spit.
More about Pita Pitaki

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Long Beach

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Short Ribs

Fish And Chips

Cake

Croissants

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston