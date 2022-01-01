Long Beach Greek restaurants you'll love
Must-try Greek restaurants in Long Beach
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Baklava
|$3.00
|Chicken Gyro
|$15.00
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$15.00
Pietris Bakery
5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$14.00
Eggs, potatoes, feta, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, turkey bacon. Served with a side of fruit
|Avocado Toast
|$12.50
9 grain bread, avocado, Graviera Greek cheese, diced tomatoes, arugula, chives, salt & pepper flakes
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
Croissant or Sourdough, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, dill aioli, fruit or potatoes
Pita Pitaki
3401 Cherry ave unit b, Long Beach
|Popular items
|1/2 Greek Lemon Chicken
|$15.00
Oven roasted chicken marinated with lemon and herbs.
|House Greek Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, olives, pepperocini, and feta cheese. Served with pita bread.
|Chicken Gyro Plate
|$15.00
Marinated chicken cooked on a revolving spit.