Long Beach Italian restaurants you'll love

More about Fat Tomato Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Tomato Pizza
2130 E Broadway, Long beach
|Popular items
|3 Fat Knots
|$1.75
Hand rolled knots tossed with olive oil, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper ( only 6 & 12 fat knots comes with side of marinara sauce)
|Garlic Bread
|$4.95
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection
|Spaghetti with Sauce
|$9.95
Spaghetti with choice of sauce
More about La Parolaccia Osteria
PIZZA
La Parolaccia Osteria
2945 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Cesare
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese in our caesar dressing and focaccia bread croutons
|Sofia
|$19.50
Tomato sauce, fresh burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil, Parma Prosciutto and shaved parmesan
|Spaghetti Malvina
|$18.50
Small beef meatballs, fresh tomato sauce, garlic, pecorino cheese, basil, topped with extra virgin olive oil
More about Rance's Chicago Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Rance's Chicago Pizza
5258 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$11.00
Perfect with Rance's Blue Cheese dressing.
|Bourbon Wings
|$11.00
Rance's Pride & Joy
|12' Pan
|$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
More about Michaels Pizzeria
Michaels Pizzeria
5616 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Capricciosa
|$17.00
Prosciutto Cotto, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, house-made mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
|Pollo e Pancetta
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, organic free-range chicken, pancetta, fontina, and red onions.
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
Roasted baby beets, farro, ricotta impastata, walnuts, little gem salad.
More about Broadway Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Broadway Pizza
120 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Rocket Hot Wings
|$15.00
Wings Coated With A Cayenne Pepper Sauce Served with Ranch Dressing
|Garlic Cheese Rolls
|$10.00
Fresh Pizza Dough Rolled With Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Served with Marinara Sauce
|Small Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Mozzarella Cheese & Pepperoni
More about Michael's On Naples
Michael's On Naples
5620 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Gnocchi
|$28.00
Potato dumpling, braised short rib, taleggio cheese
|Lasagna
|$28.00
Spinach pasta layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, béchamel, Amatriciana sauce
|Mafaldine
|$24.00
Ruffled ribbon pasta, Prosciutto di Parma, plum tomatoes, onion, basil
More about Ellie's
Ellie's
204 Orange Ave,, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Cavatelli
|$22.00
All'amatriciana, smoked bacon, stracciatella, oregano
|Arancini
|$12.00
basil pesto, brown butter creme fraiche
|Gnocchi
|$26.00
Pork ragu, bone marrow butter, sherry vinegar
More about Michael's Downtown
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Michael's Downtown
210 E 3rd Street Ste C, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$28.00
Chicken Milanese baked with house-made mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, roasted potatoes
|Cavatelli with Rapini & Sausage
|$20.00
house-made ricotta cheese cavatelli with
rapini, sausage, white wine, garlic &
olive oil, with red pepper flakes
|Italian Meatlovers
|$20.00
Calabrese, Cotto, sausage, pancetta, tomato sauce, and house-made mozzarella
More about Marri's Pizza, Inc.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Marri's Pizza, Inc.
6436 E Stearns St, Long Beach
More about Vino e Cucina Trattoria Italiana
Vino e Cucina Trattoria Italiana
4501 East Carson street #105, Long Beach
More about Modica's Deli
Modica's Deli
455 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|8" Garlic Cheese Bread
|$3.25
Provolone Cheese on Garlic Bread
|16- World Famous Pastrami
|$19.95
Mustard and Pickles on an Italian Roll
|Chips
|$1.75
Assorted Bags of Chips