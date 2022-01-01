Long Beach Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Long Beach

Fat Tomato Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Tomato Pizza

2130 E Broadway, Long beach

Avg 4.6 (2875 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Fat Knots$1.75
Hand rolled knots tossed with olive oil, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, basil, oregano, salt and pepper ( only 6 & 12 fat knots comes with side of marinara sauce)
Garlic Bread$4.95
Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection
Spaghetti with Sauce$9.95
Spaghetti with choice of sauce
More about Fat Tomato Pizza
La Parolaccia Osteria image

PIZZA

La Parolaccia Osteria

2945 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (3204 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cesare$11.00
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese in our caesar dressing and focaccia bread croutons
Sofia$19.50
Tomato sauce, fresh burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil, Parma Prosciutto and shaved parmesan
Spaghetti Malvina$18.50
Small beef meatballs, fresh tomato sauce, garlic, pecorino cheese, basil, topped with extra virgin olive oil
More about La Parolaccia Osteria
Rance's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Rance's Chicago Pizza

5258 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$11.00
Perfect with Rance's Blue Cheese dressing.
Bourbon Wings$11.00
Rance's Pride & Joy
12' Pan$21.00
Deep Dish Pizza with Rance's Signature Buttery Crust, Mozzarella Cheese and Zesty Tomato Sauce.
More about Rance's Chicago Pizza
Michaels Pizzeria image

 

Michaels Pizzeria

5616 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Capricciosa$17.00
Prosciutto Cotto, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, house-made mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
Pollo e Pancetta$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, organic free-range chicken, pancetta, fontina, and red onions.
Beet Salad$13.00
Roasted baby beets, farro, ricotta impastata, walnuts, little gem salad.
More about Michaels Pizzeria
Broadway Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Broadway Pizza

120 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rocket Hot Wings$15.00
Wings Coated With A Cayenne Pepper Sauce Served with Ranch Dressing
Garlic Cheese Rolls$10.00
Fresh Pizza Dough Rolled With Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Served with Marinara Sauce
Small Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Mozzarella Cheese & Pepperoni
More about Broadway Pizza
Michael's On Naples image

 

Michael's On Naples

5620 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi$28.00
Potato dumpling, braised short rib, taleggio cheese
Lasagna$28.00
Spinach pasta layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, béchamel, Amatriciana sauce
Mafaldine$24.00
Ruffled ribbon pasta, Prosciutto di Parma, plum tomatoes, onion, basil
More about Michael's On Naples
Ellie's image

 

Ellie's

204 Orange Ave,, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cavatelli$22.00
All'amatriciana, smoked bacon, stracciatella, oregano
Arancini$12.00
basil pesto, brown butter creme fraiche
Gnocchi$26.00
Pork ragu, bone marrow butter, sherry vinegar
More about Ellie's
Michael's Downtown image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Michael's Downtown

210 E 3rd Street Ste C, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (2301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Chicken Milanese baked with house-made mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, roasted potatoes
Cavatelli with Rapini & Sausage$20.00
house-made ricotta cheese cavatelli with
rapini, sausage, white wine, garlic &
olive oil, with red pepper flakes
Italian Meatlovers$20.00
Calabrese, Cotto, sausage, pancetta, tomato sauce, and house-made mozzarella
More about Michael's Downtown
Marri's Pizza, Inc. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Marri's Pizza, Inc.

6436 E Stearns St, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (1224 reviews)
Takeout
More about Marri's Pizza, Inc.
Restaurant banner

 

La Traviata 301

301 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about La Traviata 301
Restaurant banner

 

Vino e Cucina Trattoria Italiana

4501 East Carson street #105, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Vino e Cucina Trattoria Italiana
Modica's Deli image

 

Modica's Deli

455 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8" Garlic Cheese Bread$3.25
Provolone Cheese on Garlic Bread
16- World Famous Pastrami$19.95
Mustard and Pickles on an Italian Roll
Chips$1.75
Assorted Bags of Chips
More about Modica's Deli

