Long Beach Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Long Beach
More about George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Baklava
|$3.00
|Chicken Gyro
|$15.00
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$15.00
More about DonerG
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL
DonerG
4150 McGowen, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Shish Kebab Plate
|$14.00
Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.
|Istanbowl
|$11.75
We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.
|Doner Wrap
|$10.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
More about AMMATOLI
AMMATOLI
285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Falafel Plate
|$16.00
7 Falafels served with your choice of 2 sides, tomatoes, turnips and tahini sauce.
|Grape Leaves Mezza "Yalanji"
|$10.00
Rice, tomato, parsley, onion, and fresh mint rolled in grape leaves. 6 pcs.
|Grilled Kebab Plate "2 Kebabs"
|$24.00
Two grilled kebab skewers of chicken kebab or kafta, served on a bed of vermicelli rice and your choice of 2 sides!
sub one for ribeye steak, top sirloin lamb or shrimp add $3
More about District Wine
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
District Wine
144 Linden Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|PROSCIUTTO BON BONS
|$9.00
Dates filled with goat cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and roasted. Drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with baguette
|ITALIAN MEAT FLATBREAD
|$15.00
Rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, calabrese, and prosciutto
|CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATE
|$21.00
Selection of manchego, smoked Gouda, danish blue cheese. Charcuterie: salami, calabrese, prosciutto. With dried fruit, nuts and crackers
More about Alibaba Mediterranean Cuisine
Alibaba Mediterranean Cuisine
632 Redando ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Cheese Sambosak
|$6.99
4 pieces of cheese sambosak
|Falafel Plate
|$13.99
5 Pc. with rice, salad, hummus, & Pita bread
|Greek Salad
|$7.99
Side plate of Greek Salad
More about Taboon Mediterranean
Taboon Mediterranean
539 E Bixby Rd, LONG BEACH
|Popular items
|Falafel (1 PIECE)
|$1.00
(1piece)
|BEEF KABAB
|$19.00
Grilled fillet mignon. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP
|$10.00
Thin slices of marinated chicken with garlic sauce, and pickles.