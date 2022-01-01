Long Beach Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Long Beach

George's Greek Cafe - Downtown image

 

George's Greek Cafe - Downtown

135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baklava$3.00
Chicken Gyro$15.00
Chicken Souvlaki$15.00
More about George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
DonerG image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • FALAFEL • GRILL

DonerG

4150 McGowen, Long Beach

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shish Kebab Plate$14.00
Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.
Istanbowl$11.75
We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.
Doner Wrap$10.75
Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.
More about DonerG
AMMATOLI image

 

AMMATOLI

285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Plate$16.00
7 Falafels served with your choice of 2 sides, tomatoes, turnips and tahini sauce.
Grape Leaves Mezza "Yalanji"$10.00
Rice, tomato, parsley, onion, and fresh mint rolled in grape leaves. 6 pcs.
Grilled Kebab Plate "2 Kebabs"$24.00
Two grilled kebab skewers of chicken kebab or kafta, served on a bed of vermicelli rice and your choice of 2 sides!
sub one for ribeye steak, top sirloin lamb or shrimp add $3
More about AMMATOLI
District Wine image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

District Wine

144 Linden Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PROSCIUTTO BON BONS$9.00
Dates filled with goat cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and roasted. Drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served with baguette
ITALIAN MEAT FLATBREAD$15.00
Rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, calabrese, and prosciutto
CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE PLATE$21.00
Selection of manchego, smoked Gouda, danish blue cheese. Charcuterie: salami, calabrese, prosciutto. With dried fruit, nuts and crackers
More about District Wine
Alibaba Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Alibaba Mediterranean Cuisine

632 Redando ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Sambosak$6.99
4 pieces of cheese sambosak
Falafel Plate$13.99
5 Pc. with rice, salad, hummus, & Pita bread
Greek Salad$7.99
Side plate of Greek Salad
More about Alibaba Mediterranean Cuisine
Taboon Mediterranean image

 

Taboon Mediterranean

539 E Bixby Rd, LONG BEACH

Avg 4.6 (965 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel (1 PIECE)$1.00
(1piece)
BEEF KABAB$19.00
Grilled fillet mignon. "All Entrées are served with house salad, hummus, rice, pita bread, garlic/or tahini sauce. "
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP$10.00
Thin slices of marinated chicken with garlic sauce, and pickles.
More about Taboon Mediterranean
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Amorcito

4150 McGowen st, long beach

Avg 3.8 (368 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asada Tots$10.95
Crispy potato tots dressed with grilled steak, melted cheese, spicy red salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro, sliced jalapeno and cotija cheese
Street Taco$2.95
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.95
More about Amorcito

