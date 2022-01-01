Long Beach Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Long Beach

Lola's image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Suizas$12.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Birria Queso Tacos$13.95
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
Aguas Way image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Aguas Way

5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Avg 4.7 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Fries$10.25
Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
Aguas Frescas
Buffalo Burrito$10.25
Taco Shore image

 

Taco Shore

5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Taco$4.50
A corn tortilla Topped with lettuce, pico, cheese, and guacamole sauce.
Fresh Guacamole 5.5oz$8.25
avocado, jalapenos, tomatoes and onions combined with our special blend of herbs and spices.
Perfect with our homemade tortilla chips!
Taquitos$11.99
four rolled tortillas, deep-fried and topped with jack and cheddar cheese, avocado sauce and crema mexicana. Garnished with pico de gallo and lettuce. Add rice and beans $2.99
Choice of: shredded chicken, shredded beef, carnitas or potato.
Lola's image

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Guacamole$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
Short Rib Enchiladas$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
Plancha Latin Kitchen image

 

Plancha Latin Kitchen

3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TACO COMBO
Two tacos served with Plancha rice and Cuban black beans
Traditional Cubano$10.00
Empanadas de Picadillo$6.25
Taco Beach Bellflower image

 

Taco Beach Bellflower

2099 Bellflower, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$4.25
Crispy battered fish, shredded cabbage, baja sauce, cilantro
Classic Taco A La Carte$4.25
Choice of guisado chicken, charro chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or brisket, lettuce, jack and cheddar, pico de gallo.
Taquitos (3)$9.95
Three taquitos filled wtih shredded brisket, or shredded chicken, guacamole, salsa, crema, cotija, cabbage.
Panxa Cocina image

FRENCH FRIES

Panxa Cocina

3937 E Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 4.6 (2435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sqaush Blossom$14.00
goat cheese stuffed squash blossoms (3)
poblano honey, peach pico
Carmelized Corn$9.00
morita, lime, queso fresco, cilantro
Green Chile Cornbread$10.00
served with whipped honey butter
Baja Sonora image

FRENCH FRIES

Baja Sonora

2940 Clark Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (3025 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.50
#8-Two Soft Tacos$13.45
Reg Soft Drink$2.75
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1837 E. 7th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
Classic Burrito$9.99
Classic Nachos Wednesday$9.99
Padre Long Beach image

 

Padre Long Beach

525 E Broadway, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Citra Old Fashioned$16.00
Mezcal, reposado tequila, grapefruit oleo, citra hop tincture & angostura bitters. 2 sizes available!. Must be 21+ to order
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
garnished with pickled onion & cilantro, served with housemade corn tortilla chips
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
beer-battered fish, shaved cabbage, chipotle aioli, cranberries & cilantro
Playa Amor image

 

Playa Amor

6527 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CHIPS AND SALSA$2.00
STREET CORN$7.50
Lupe's de la Mar image

 

Lupe's de la Mar

301 The Promenade North, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Amorcito

4150 McGowen st, long beach

Avg 3.8 (368 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asada Tots$10.95
Crispy potato tots dressed with grilled steak, melted cheese, spicy red salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro, sliced jalapeno and cotija cheese
Street Taco$2.95
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.95
Pepe and Chepito's Tacos image

 

Pepe and Chepito's Tacos

1785 Palo Verde Ave Ste F, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Street Taco$2.35
2 Corn Tortillas WIth Choice Of Meat Topped With Cilantro & Onions
Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.50
Flour Tortilla Filled With Beans & Cheese
Carne Asada Burrito$11.50
Flour Tortilla Filled With Carne Asada, Beans & Rice
