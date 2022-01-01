Long Beach Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Long Beach
More about Lola's
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$12.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
|Taquitos
|$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
|Birria Queso Tacos
|$13.95
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
More about Aguas Way
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Aguas Way
5248 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Fries
|$10.25
Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
|Aguas Frescas
|Buffalo Burrito
|$10.25
More about Taco Shore
Taco Shore
5316 1/2 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Regular Taco
|$4.50
A corn tortilla Topped with lettuce, pico, cheese, and guacamole sauce.
|Fresh Guacamole 5.5oz
|$8.25
avocado, jalapenos, tomatoes and onions combined with our special blend of herbs and spices.
Perfect with our homemade tortilla chips!
|Taquitos
|$11.99
four rolled tortillas, deep-fried and topped with jack and cheddar cheese, avocado sauce and crema mexicana. Garnished with pico de gallo and lettuce. Add rice and beans $2.99
Choice of: shredded chicken, shredded beef, carnitas or potato.
More about Lola's
Lola's
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Taquitos
|$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
|Guacamole
|$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
|Short Rib Enchiladas
|$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
More about Plancha Latin Kitchen
Plancha Latin Kitchen
3860 Worsham Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|TACO COMBO
Two tacos served with Plancha rice and Cuban black beans
|Traditional Cubano
|$10.00
|Empanadas de Picadillo
|$6.25
More about Taco Beach Bellflower
Taco Beach Bellflower
2099 Bellflower, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.25
Crispy battered fish, shredded cabbage, baja sauce, cilantro
|Classic Taco A La Carte
|$4.25
Choice of guisado chicken, charro chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or brisket, lettuce, jack and cheddar, pico de gallo.
|Taquitos (3)
|$9.95
Three taquitos filled wtih shredded brisket, or shredded chicken, guacamole, salsa, crema, cotija, cabbage.
More about Panxa Cocina
FRENCH FRIES
Panxa Cocina
3937 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Sqaush Blossom
|$14.00
goat cheese stuffed squash blossoms (3)
poblano honey, peach pico
|Carmelized Corn
|$9.00
morita, lime, queso fresco, cilantro
|Green Chile Cornbread
|$10.00
served with whipped honey butter
More about Baja Sonora
FRENCH FRIES
Baja Sonora
2940 Clark Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.50
|#8-Two Soft Tacos
|$13.45
|Reg Soft Drink
|$2.75
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
1837 E. 7th Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos
|$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
|Classic Burrito
|$9.99
|Classic Nachos Wednesday
|$9.99
More about Padre Long Beach
Padre Long Beach
525 E Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Citra Old Fashioned
|$16.00
Mezcal, reposado tequila, grapefruit oleo, citra hop tincture & angostura bitters. 2 sizes available!. Must be 21+ to order
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.00
garnished with pickled onion & cilantro, served with housemade corn tortilla chips
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.00
beer-battered fish, shaved cabbage, chipotle aioli, cranberries & cilantro
More about Playa Amor
Playa Amor
6527 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
|Popular items
|CHIPS AND SALSA
|$2.00
|STREET CORN
|$7.50
More about Amorcito
TACOS • SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Amorcito
4150 McGowen st, long beach
|Popular items
|Asada Tots
|$10.95
Crispy potato tots dressed with grilled steak, melted cheese, spicy red salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro, sliced jalapeno and cotija cheese
|Street Taco
|$2.95
|Baja Shrimp Taco
|$4.95
More about Pepe and Chepito's Tacos
Pepe and Chepito's Tacos
1785 Palo Verde Ave Ste F, LONG BEACH
|Popular items
|Street Taco
|$2.35
2 Corn Tortillas WIth Choice Of Meat Topped With Cilantro & Onions
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.50
Flour Tortilla Filled With Beans & Cheese
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.50
Flour Tortilla Filled With Carne Asada, Beans & Rice